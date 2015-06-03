Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 02:20 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 02:20 EDT, 6 July 2018

Americans celebrating Independence Day did not emerge from the holiday unscathed.

In Los Angeles County, sheriff's deputies airlifted a 24-year-old man who suffered severe injuries to his hand after playing with 'illegal' fireworks.

Two homes were destroyed in Hawaii on Wednesday night and four others were damaged by brush fire that officials say was accidentally started by children playing with fireworks.

The blaze in Kihei, which is on the island of Maui, started at about 4pm, according to Hawaii News Now.

Officials say the total damage from the fire exceeds $1million.

The Maui Fire Department said one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

'A witness did hear children playing with fireworks behind the homes immediately before the fire began. Fireworks remnants were found in the area,' the department said.

A nearby resident said the fire initially started as a small fire in an alleyway.

'Quickly, the crowd grew in size,' Michael Walters said.

'Right about that time, it looked like it had spread from the brush in the alley to the back of the house, and now the back of the house was in flames.'

Brandon Joel Hastings (right), 38, and Alan Joseph Stout (left), 29, of Bend, Oregon were arrested for allegedly starting a brush fire

Meanwhile in Oregon, two men were arrested after they allegedly sparked a 10-acre wildfire that was caused by a 'mortar-style' firework.

The fast-spreading blaze forced the shutdown of a highway as well as the evacuation of nearby homes.

The fire also burned power lines, cutting electricity to some 27,000 people, according to KTVZ.

The blaze was sparked in Pilot Butte, a scenic area in the town of Bend, Oregon.

Witnesses told police that shortly before the fire spread, they heard fireworks.

Authorities were also told that vehicles were seen leaving the scene.

After collecting statements, police arrested Brandon Joel Hastings, 38, and Alan Joseph Stout, 29.

They both faces charges of reckless burning.

In Florida, officials say a local man lost part of his hand in a July 4th fireworks accident.

Lauderhill Fire-Rescue posted on Twitter that the incident happened Wednesday night.

They said the injury resulted in a 'partial amputation' of the man’s hand.

The man’s name or condition hasn’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.

In South Carolina, authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after a fireworks tube exploded in his hands while he was holding it.

Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas said the explosion hit M.C. Gallion III in the chest and he immediately collapsed around 9:50pm Wednesday at the Dizzy Gillespie Apartments in Cheraw.

Thomas said Gallion was holding a firework that launches in the air from a tube.

Safety rules advise people to leave those fireworks on the ground and stay well away.

Thomas said someone immediately started CPR on Gallion, but he couldn’t be revived and died at the hospital.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death for Gallion.

In Texas, a woman fell off a roof while watching a fireworks display and two others suffered hand injuries from explosives.

All three were taken to hospital, according to the Star-Telegram.