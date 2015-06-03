Coffin shaped pool float drives the internet wild

By Molly Rose Pike For Mailonline

Published: 08:11 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 08:11 EDT, 6 July 2018

From giant flamingos to floats unicorns, pool floats have emerged as the hottest poolside accessory this summer.

And now one designer has brought out a quirky inflatable that is guaranteed to get you noticed - a coffin-shaped float.

The product, which is still in the prototype stages, comes in millennial pink and features its own closable lid just like the real thing.

Internet users have already gone wild for the float, and have vowed to buy it if it ever comes on sale.

A Canadian designer has brought out a prototype for a millennial pink coffin float

The float is long enough to fit an average height woman and can be shut while its users floats out to sea or around the pool.

The float is the brainchild of Canadian designer Andrew Greenbaum, who recently posted about his creation on Instagram.

He wrote: 'Had the idea to start this project almost three years ago, with my guy @ian__felton. I found someone who could make me a sample recently and pulled the trigger. Super hilarious project.'

Greenbaum revealed that the company is $15,000 (£8,634) short to fund the project and asked his followers if they'd consider donating.

The quirky inflatable even has its own closeable lid that will shut over its users while they float out to sea

Canadian designer Andrew Greenbaum asked people to consider donating so he could release the product

He continued: 'Let us know if you think a kickstarter would be a cool idea or if you have a rich daddy who wanna invest. We taking suggestion no doubt forsure [sic].'

The product has already proved to be popular before it's even hit shelves, as people have taken to Twitter to say how much they want one.

One tweeted: 'I hate to be that person but...does it come in black?'

'Oh my god how can I get that and then have it at my desk?' another joked.

Internet users have gone wild for the float, and have said they would buy it if it ever came on sale

A third wrote: 'When you're trying to have some fun in the sun, but you still dead inside.'

'Oh my god COFFIN GOALS,' another posted.

Extravagant pool floats have become so popular that even high end designers are trying to cash in on the trend.

Missoni teamed up with 'luxury pool float' brand Funboy on a one-piece collaboration to create a stunning butterfly inflatable.

High-end brand Missoni have created the'world's first designer float' which retails for $148 (£111)

According to Funboy, the collaboration was a whopping 18 months in the making, and resulted in a single butterfly-shaped pool float.

The brands proclaim that it's the 'world's first designer float,' and it retails for $148 (£85) plus shipping.

The float comes is reversible and features two of Missoni's signature patterns, one on each side. The butterfly shape is designed so that the lounger sits between the two wings, making her (or him) the butterfly.

Each of the patterns were screen-printed by hand.