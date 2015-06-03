Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

By Phoebe Weston For Mailonline

Temperature spikes triggered by global warming could be double what earlier climate models had predicted, troubling new research has warned.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels.

However, new research suggests that even if we do stick to this long-term target, global sea levels could rise by six metres or more and the edge of tropical forests could be transformed into fire dominated savannas.

Under this scenario, large swathes of the polar ice caps would also collapse, and significant changes to ecosystems could see the Sahara Desert turn a lush green, the study warned.

Earlier this week, experts blamed rising global temperatures for a spate of all-time heat records set within the last month.

Temperature increases as a result of global warming may be double what earlier climate models predicted

The Paris Agreement, which was first signed in 2015, is an international agreement to control and limit climate change.

Although the aim is 2°C (3.6°F), signatories must also 'pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C (2.7°F)'.

In June 2017, President Trump announced his intention for the US, the second largest producer of greenhouse gases in the world, to withdraw from the agreement.

However, new research suggests that even meeting the 2°C (3.6°F) target could have devastating impacts for the planet.

'Observations of past warming periods suggest that a number of amplifying mechanisms, which are poorly represented in climate models, increase long-term warming beyond climate model projections,' said lead author, Professor Hubertus Fischer of the University of Bern.

'This suggests the carbon budget to avoid 2°C (3.6°F) of global warming may be far smaller than estimated, leaving very little margin for error to meet the Paris targets.'

The findings are based on observational evidence from three warm periods over the past 3.5 million years when the world was 0.5°C-2°C (0.9°F - 3.6°F) warmer than the pre-industrial temperatures of the 19th Century.

Researchers looked at three of the best-documented warm periods in particular: the Holocene thermal maximum (5000-9000 years ago), the last inter-glacial (129,000-116,000 years ago) and the mid-Pliocene warm period (3.3-3 million years ago).

The warming of the first two periods was caused by predictable changes in the Earth's orbit, according to the study published in Nature Geoscience.

However, the mid-Pliocene event was the result of atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations that were 350-450ppm – much the same as today, according to a team of international researchers from 17 countries.

Researchers looked at a wide range of measurements from ice cores, sediment layers, fossil records and atomic isotopes.

These periods offer strong evidence to scientists to explain how a warmer Earth would appear once the climate had stabilised.

By contrast, today our planet is warming much faster than any of these periods as human caused carbon dioxide emissions continue to grow.

Even if our emissions stopped today, it would take centuries to millennia to reach a new equilibrium.

Earlier this week it was revealed global warming could be to blame for all-time heat records being set worldwide. Records all around the world have been shattered as the entire planet is in the grips of a vicious heatwave (pictured)

WHAT ARE THE KEY GOALS OF THE PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT? The Paris Agreement on Climate Change has four main goals with regards to reducing emissions: 1) A long-term goal of keeping the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels 2) To aim to limit the increase to 1.5°C, since this would significantly reduce risks and the impacts of climate change 3) Goverments agreed on the need for global emissions to peak as soon as possible, recognising that this will take longer for developing countries 4) To undertake rapid reductions thereafter in accordance with the best available science Source: European Commission

These previous global warming events triggered profound changes, including substantial retreat of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, as well as a sea-level rise of some six metres.

Marine plankton ranges shifted, reorganising entire marine ecosystems while forest species shifted 124 miles (200km) towards the poles.

High altitude species declined, temperate tropical forests were reduced, and in Mediterranean areas fire-maintained vegetation dominated.

'Even with just 2°C (3.6°F) of warming – and potentially just 1.5°C (2.7°F) – significant impacts on the Earth system are profound,' said co-author Professors Alan Mix of Oregon State University.

'We can expect that sea-level rise could become unstoppable for millennia, impacting much of the world's population, infrastructure and economic activity.'

Compared to these past observations, climate models appear to underestimate the impact of long term warming and the amplification of warmth in Polar Regions.

Montreal (pictured) smashed the previous record for the city's hottest temperature, as readings from earlier this week showed of 97.9 °F (36.6°C)

HOW IS GLOBAL WARMING AFFECTING GLACIAL RETREAT? Global warming is causing the temperatures all around the world to increase. This is particularly prominent at latitudes nearer the poles. Rising temperatures, permafrost, glaciers and ice sheets are all struggling to stay in tact in the face of the warmer climate. As temperatures have risen to more than a degree above pre-industrial levels, ice continues melt. For example, melting ice on the Greenland ice sheet is producing 'meltwater lakes', which then contribute further to the melting. This positive feedback loop is also found on glaciers atop mountains. Many of these have been frozen since the last ice age and researchers are seeing considerable retreat. Some animal and plant species rely heavily on the cold conditions that the glaciers provide and are migrating to higher altitudes to find suitable habitat. This is putting severe strain on the ecosystems as more animals and more species are living in an ever-shrinking region. On top of the environmental pressure, the lack of ice on mountains is vastly increasing the risks of landslides and volcanic eruptions. The phenomena is found in several mountain ranges around the world. It has also been seen in regions of Antarctica.

'Climate models appear to be trustworthy for small changes, such as for low emission scenarios over short periods, say over the next few decades out to 2100,' said co-author Professor Katrin Meissner, Director of the University of New South Wales Climate Change Research Centre.

'But as the change gets larger or more persistent, either because of higher emissions, for example a business-as-usual-scenario, or because we are interested in the long term response of a low emission scenario, it appears they underestimate climate change.

'This research is a powerful call to act. It tells us that if today's leaders don't urgently address our emissions, global warming will bring profound changes to our planet and way of life – not just for this century but well beyond.'

Earlier this week, it was revealed temperature records worldwide have been shattered by an unusual global heatwave.

Stifling heat cracked roads and buckled roofs across Britain last week, as Motherwell hit the highest temperature ever recorded in Scotland at 33.2°C (91.8°F).

The heatwave has spread across the world, with Meteo France placing 21 departments across the country on an orange weather alert, while Oman saw the highest nighttime temperature ever recorded on the planet.

At least eight people have been killed by the stifling heat sweeping North America, with Montreal recording its hottest temperature since records began.

While an isolated heatwave can be put down as an anomaly, the scale of this phenomenon points to global warming as the culprit, scientists said.

'Summers keep getting hotter,' said Friederike Otto of the University of Oxford, who conducted extensive research into data from the heatwave that spread Europe in June, July and August 2017.

'Heatwaves are far more intense than when my parents were growing up in the 1950s.

'If we do nothing to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, the kind of extreme heat we saw this past summer will be the norm when my young son is a grown man.'

The swathe of new records are believed to be connected to the intense heat dome that has consumed most of the United States and southeast Canada since late June.