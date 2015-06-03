Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

By George Martin For Mailonline

Published: 08:02 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 08:07 EDT, 6 July 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to hand Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man' CD as he flies into Pyongyang for talks with the North Korean dictator.

Pompeo is visiting North Korea as part of a follow-up meeting scheduled in the wake of the successful Singapore summit last month.

According to sources, the Secretary of State will present Kim with the CD along with a letter from Trump, who has frequently refered to the despot as a 'little rocket man' in speeches.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo said that Trump had even raised the subject of the epithet in their meeting in Singapore.

Kim reportedly told Trump he had never heard the song - which prompted the President to pack Pompeo off with a CD for the North Korean leader.

Elton John's 'Rocket Man' was reportedly referenced in the Singapore summit between Kim and Trump

Mike Pompeo flew into Pyongyang on Friday for follow-up denuclearisation talks after the Singapore Summit

Pompeo said he hopes to 'fill in' details on how to dismantle the North's nuclear programme and continue the momentum generated by the Trump-Kim summit.

When the Secretary of State landed in Pyongyang he was welcomed by Kim Yong Chol - a former North Korean spy chief who is now Kim Jong Un's top negotiator.

Pompeo's talks with Kim were expected to last a 'couple of hours' and it's unlikely he'll meet Kim Jong Un.

He will spend the night in the North Korean capital, marking his first overnight stay in the country.

In a tweet, Pompeo revealed that he spoke with Mr Trump, who offered a positive omen for the talks.

'Next stop: Pyongyang. I look forward to continuing my meetings with North Korean leaders. There's much hard work ahead but peace is worth the effort,' Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo posted a tweet on Fridat morning showing him getting into a plane bound for North Korea