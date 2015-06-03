Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

By Debbie White For Mailonline and Associated Press

Published: 05:56 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 08:04 EDT, 6 July 2018

Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, above

The Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers are fighting to save his life, by demanding to see the FBI’s interview with his friend in a bid to spare him the death penalty.

Appeals lawyers for convicted bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are asking for the recordings of interviews with Ibragim Todashev, a suspect in a triple-homicide in Massachusetts. He was shot in 2013 during a confrontation with police.

Their legal battle comes three years after a US jury of seven women and five men unanimously voted to punish Dzhokhar Tsarnaev with death for his part in detonating two bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev was convicted in April 2015 of all 30 federal charges against him, 17 of which carried the possibility of the death penalty.

In May 2015, the jury found that he deserved the death penalty for some but not all of the charges – which means he will be executed by lethal injection.

But the death-row inmate's attorneys have filed a motion for the sealed video and audio recordings of Ibragim Todashev, without spelling out their reasons for asking.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, was sentenced to death by a US jury

Destruction: One of the two explosions at the marathon is pictured above. Three people died from the bombs and hundreds were injured

Confession: Tsarnaev's defense did not dispute that he (left in white cap) and his brother Tamerlan (right in black cap) carried out the bombing

Their argument for sparing the Boston bomber's life is due next month before the 1st US Court of Appeals.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's older brother, Tamerlan, knew Todashev because they trained at the same Boston-area mixed martial arts gym.

Todashev allegedly told police about a month after the marathon bombing that he and Tamerlan Tsarnaev had killed three men in Waltham in 2011, a crime that remains unsolved.

Todashev was fatally shot by an FBI agent in Orlando, Florida, after allegedly charging at the agent with a metal broomstick.

He was being questioned by the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and local law enforcement about his relationship with Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

In a lawsuit, Todashev's family said that he was simply trying to leave his apartment and law enforcement overreacted.

The defense at Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's 2015 trial wanted to introduce the recordings to show that he was manipulated by his older brother, but a federal judge denied the request.

A lawyer representing Todashev’s family has this week backed the documents’ release, according to a report in the Boston Herald.

'Our position is, the more information the better. We just want the truth to come out, Florida attorney James Cook told the Herald, adding, 'Every glimmer of light we can shine on what happened is going to help us resolve this case. There’s no reason to keep it in the dark.'

Cold: This artist's depiction revealed that Tsarnaev barely showed any emotion throughout the 10-week sentencing hearing in 2015

Capture: Tsarnaev is pictured above leaning on a boat where he had been hiding from police in Watertown, Massachusetts, before he was captured

Defiant: Tsarnaev pictured above in a jail cell shortly after being arrested in 2013, making an obscene gesture at a camera. He was described as being largely emotionless throughout the trial, even as his victims testified

Neither defense attorneys nor prosecutors immediately responded to requests for comment.

The younger Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for setting off the two bombs at the marathon finish line in April 2013 that killed three spectators. He is currently housed at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died during a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the bombings.