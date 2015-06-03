Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

By Connor Boyd For Mailonline

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sent his top engineers to help rescue 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave.

On Twitter Musk suggested an underwater air tube could be created for the children to crawl through.

The 46-year-old said his Boring Co, which digs tunnels for advanced transport systems, plan to insert a nylon tube into the cave before inflating it 'like a bouncy castle' to create an underwater tunnel.

He said engineers from his Boring Co and SpaceX companies needed to be on site to oversee the evacuation.

The schoolboys are trapped 800 metres underground, the equivalent of two Empire State Buildings on top of one another.

A spokesman for The Boring Company told the BBC: 'We are speaking with the Thai government to see how we can help, and we are sending SpaceX/Boring Company people from the US to Thailand today to offer support on the ground.

'Once we confirm what exactly will be helpful to send or do, we will.

'We are getting feedback and guidance from the people on the ground in Chiang Rai to determine the best way for us to assist their efforts.'

Musk then came up with the idea of inserting a nylon tube into the cave network to create an air tunnel underwater.

Engineers would need to drill holes in order to insert the inflatable tube.

But drilling expert Kelvin Brown, who was part of the team that rescued 33 Chilean miners in 2010, said there are lots of variables and risks with drilling into the cave system.

He said maps were available for the Chilean mines, which helped the team determine how the rigs were going to behave.

Whereas information about the layout of the Thai caves are scarce.

Mr Brown said drilling into unknown areas could result in the boys being hit by boulders.

None of the 12 boys can swim or dive, which rescuers said is essential in freeing them.

It comes after a Thai Navy SEAL diver died while taking supplies to the trapped schoolboys.

Saman Kunan died after running out of oxygen in the cramped, waterlogged passageways of the Tham Luang caves in northern Thailand.

Twelve schoolboys and their football coach are waiting to be rescued inside the cave after being trapped for a fortnight

Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in the caves as part of an international rescue mission

The 38-year-old was trying to reach a cavern set up as a command centre 1.2miles inside the caves and had been leaving oxygen tanks around the network as part of preparations for rescuing the 12 young footballers. But he ran out of air at 2am local time and his diving partner was unable to revive him.

His body will be flown to his hometown in Roi Et for a royally-sponsored funeral, the Thai king announced. Pictures today showed military officials transporting his flag-draped coffin.

It comes as footage emerged of Kunan at an airport preparing to fly out to join the rescue mission and revealing how he hoped to 'bring the kids home.'

The kids have now been stuck underground for nearly two weeks.