World News

Father and his girlfriend 'hog-tied his 15-year-old son, forced him to wear a shock collar'

by 06/07/2018 14:19:00 0 comments 1 Views

Father and his girlfriend 'hog-tied his 15-year-old son, whipped him with a belt and forced him to wear a shock collar'

  • Thomas Wininger, 40, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Desirae Tomcanin, arrested in Louisiana on counts of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment
  • Wininger's son escaped their Sulphur home on Tuesday and ran for help to a neighbor 
  • Boy claimed he was handcuffed, hog-tied, whipped with a belt and made to wear a shock collar that left burn marks as punishment 
  • Family traveled from state to state looking for work and the victim was not enrolled in school  

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:25 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:19 EDT, 6 July 2018

A couple have been arrested in Louisiana after the man’s 15-year-old escaped from the family’s home and went to the authorities, claiming that he had been hog-tied, whipped and burned.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday night responded to a home in Sulphur and arrested Thomas Wininger, 40, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Desirae Tomcanin on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.

Wininger’s teenage son told the authorities that his father would punish him by hog-tying and handcuffing him, sometimes for up to 12 hours a day, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Thomas Wininger, 40
Thomas Wininger, 40
Desirae Tomcanin, 34
Desirae Tomcanin, 34

Arrested: Thomas Wininger (left), 40, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Desirae Tomcanin (right), have been arrested in Louisiana on counts of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment

The victim also claimed that Wininger would also place shock collars on him, which left burn marks, and whip him with a belt.

Investigators said they have observed injuries on the boy’s face and belt marks on his back, allegedly inflicted by his father. .

Wininger traveled from state to state with Tomcanin and his son in tow, looking for work. The boy was not enrolled in school and has not been for some time, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday night, the 15-year-old managed to escape after being uncuffed to use the bathroom. He then ran through the woods to a nearby home and asked for help, leading to Wininger and Tomcanin’s arrests.

The pair were cooked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center without bond.

After being rescued, Wininger’s son has been taken into the custody of the state. 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station