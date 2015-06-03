Atlanta grandfather performs BACKFLIP in a pool

Atlanta grandfather performs BACKFLIP in a poolby Richard Bailey 06/07/2018 14:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
Grandfather, 81, performs incredible BACKFLIP in a pool – two years after going viral with the same trick
- Agile Mr McCoy showed off his amazing skills by performing a backflip this week
- The 81-year-old was hoisted up by his grandsons before twisting in the air
- Two years ago, he went viral for the same trick, and friends branded him 'the toughest man they've ever known'
By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Published: 05:07 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:16 EDT, 6 July 2018
This is the incredible moment an 81-year-old man flawlessly performs a backflip in a swimming pool while shocked youngsters look on in awe.
The agile older man, known only as Mr McCoy went viral in 2016 when he first performed the feat, aged 79, while assisted by his grandson and friends.
Two years to the date, the man from Atlanta, GeorgIa, has done it again.
Wearing grey shorts and a blue t-shirt, Mr McCoy begin by balancing on the hands of three men in the pool.
Once they firmly have him in place, the trio bounce up and down to create momentum for the flip.
He is then launched into the air, flipping onto his back and then twisting 360 degrees to land back in the pool.
On both occasions, the backflip has come while Mr McCoy was celebrating US Independence Day.
While the original video shows several people in the pool who whoop, chant and cheer after he perfectly lands, the more recent one shows just his grandson's who are assisting him.
Mr McCoy's friends call him 'the toughest man they've ever known'.
Getting ready! Mr McCoy prepares to launch into the air with the help of his grandsons
And take off! The 81-year-old flips into the air flawlessly hurling his body around
Landing: The grandfather is greeted with cheers and whoops as he arrives back in the pool
