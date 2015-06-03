World News

Security guard is charged with murder for beating to death a customer who stole booze

Security guard, 57, previously jailed for murder 'beats to death thieving customer, 33, who stole a bottle of booze from a liquor store' and is charged with murder again

  • A man died after receiving blows from a liquor store security guard on the South Side of Chicago
  • Christopher Emmons, 57, is charged with the murder of Herbert Lemon, 33
  • The beating happened after a security guard recognized Lemon as a someone who shoplifted from the store a day before
  • Emmons, who was previously jailed for an unrelated murder, is alleged to have punched Lemon and then beaten him up
  • A day later, Lemon was taken to hospital for head injuries
  • Lemon suffered from a brain hemorrhage and died shortly afterwards

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 13:10 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:11 EDT, 6 July 2018

A man has died after allegedly stealing a bottle of beer from a liquor store and being beaten by a security guard.

Christopher Emmons, 57, is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly attacking 33-year-old Herbert Lemon over the stolen bottle.

He previously served 23 years in prison on a murder charge and has other convictions for arson and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lemon was killed last month in the Park Manor neighborhood of Chicago after being severely beaten by Emmons. He died from his injuries.

Christopher Emmons, 57, is charged with the murder Herbert Lemon, 33

It was only when Emmons scanned through surveillance video recorded the day before that he even noticed and recognized Lemon stealing a bottle from the store.  

The next time Lemon visited, surveillance video caught Emmons locking the door and putting on a pair of gloves. 

When Lemon walked up to the counter with a bottle of beer, Emmons punched him twice in the face without warning.

Security cameras that also picked up sounds found that neither Lemon nor Emmons spoke before the punches were thrown.

After Lemon fell to the ground, Emmons continued to beat him and dragged him further into the store away from the cameras.

He then lifted him to his feet only for a second person to then punch Lemon in the face another two times. 

When Chicago Police officers arrived, Lemon declined to press charges on Emmons.

Hours later he was found unresponsive in his house by his girlfriend. He was taken to a hospital and underwent brain surgery, but showed no brain activity after the operation and taken off life support. He died June 14.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lemon's death a homicide from multiple head injuries suffered in the assault. 

