Mitt Romney calls Trump's trade war 'a tax on Americans' that will cost U.S. jobs

Published: 13:43 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 13:48 EDT, 6 July 2018

Mitt Romney returned to Trump-bashing on Friday, warning about the 'punishing' impact farmers could see when the president's trade war with China reaches its peak.

Romney, the front-runner to replace Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch in Congress and the Republican Party's 2012 presidential nominee, has had a hot-cold relationship with the man who succeeded where he failed.

On Friday he blasted trade wars as 'a tax on Americans.'

'I'm not a fan of trade wars. I hope the new tariffs going into effect today can soon be removed and replaced by a mutually agreeable trade agreement,' Romney wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Former Massachusetts Governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, and came out swinging Friday on President Trump's anti-China tariffs

Trump has said he's putting tariffs on Chinese goods at the U.S. border because of an imbalance in the status quo, but Romney and other critics are predicting a trade war that will spiral out of control

Romney said Friday that tariffs will be 'punishing' for farmers

'Trade wars are a tax on Americans,' the Utahan continued. 'They have severe consequences for many employers and inevitably cost American jobs. They are particularly punishing for agriculture, a sector in Utah already under duress from wildfire, drought, and challenging public land policies.'

The U.S. and China exchanged body blows overnight, levying border tariffs on $34 billion of each other's goods.

Trump has made a case in campaign-style rallies that his goal is even-handed reciprocity in tariffs. The White House has hinted that his long-term objective is to ultimately drop tariffs to zero with individual countries, once they negotiate parity.

Romney said that America's objective 'should be to open new markets, negotiate free and fair trade agreements, and to employ American innovation and productivity to out-compete the world.'

'One reason Utah is the fastest growing state in the country is because we export more than we import; that's an instructive model for the nation,' he said.

Romney's gentle chiding was a climb-down from harsher rhetoric last month.

In a June 24 Salt Lake Tribune op-ed, he promised voters that he wouldn't stay silent when Trump says or does something 'divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.'

After being a thorn in Trump's side for months during the 2016 Republican primary season, Romney ultimately endorsed him once the party handed the billionaire its nomination

Trump has called Romney one of the 'dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics' – but that was before Romney endorsed him

But, he added, he will support the administration when it's in the best interests of Utah.

Weeks earlier he had predicted the president will 'solidly' win a second term in 2020.

'I think that not just because of the strong economy and the fact that people are going to see increasingly rising wages,' he said at a June 7 campaign event.

'But I think it's also true because I think our Democrat friends are likely to nominate someone who is really out of the mainstream of American thought and will make it easier for a president who's presiding over a growing economy.'

That came barely a week after Romney said in a television interview that Trump is a poor role model for children – opining that 'some of the things he has said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt.'

Romney charged that the president has a tendency to lie.

'He has departed in some cases from the truth, and has attacked in a way that I think is not entirely appropriate,' the Senate hopeful said in late May.

Trump and Romney carried on a vicious feud during the 2016 campaign season, with the former Massachusetts governor calling the future president a 'phony,' 'fraud' and 'con man.'

In one stinging Facebook post, Romney said Trump should be disqualified from the Republican nomination race because he refused to release his tax returns.

'There is only one logical explanation for Mr Trump's refusal to release his returns: there is a bombshell in them,' Romney wrote.

Trump wooed Romney as a potential secretary of state as president-elect, effectively neutralizing him as a transition-season critic

Romney and Trump had dinner together at Jean Georges in New York shortly after Trump was elected president

'Given Mr. Trump's equanimity with other flaws in his history, we can only assume it's a bombshell of unusual size.'

Romney also predicted that a Trump presidency would lead to tremendous racial divisions in the U.S.

'Presidents have an impact on the nature of our nation, and trickle-down racism, trickle-down bigotry, trickle-down misogyny, all these things are extraordinarily dangerous to the heart and character of America,' he told CNN.

Trump fired back, calling Romney one of the 'dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics.'

He said Romney had 'choked like a dog' in his failed 2012 presidential bid.

As president-elect in November 2016, Trump hosted Romney for discussions about a potential role as secretary of state, temporarily burying the hatchet.