White pool manager calls 911 on black couple because boyfriend was wearing socks

White apartment complex manager calls 911 on black couple because the boyfriend was wearing SOCKS, and it wasn't 'proper pool attire'

  • Camry Porter said that she and her boyfriend were enjoying the Riverset Apartments when they were confronted by community manager Erica Walker
  •  Walker was evidently upset that Porter's boyfriend had dipped his feet in the pool while wearing socks and threatened to call police
  • Following an internal investigating of the incident, Trilogy Real Estate Group confirmed fired Walker as the building's manager

By Daily Mail Online Reporter

Published: 18:58 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 19:44 EDT, 6 July 2018

A manager at a Tennessee apartment complex has been fired from her position after calling the cops on a black man for wearing socks at the community pool. 

Camry Porter said that she and her boyfriend were enjoying the Riverset Apartments pool on the Fourth of July with her two godchildren when they were confronted by community manager Erica Walker, according to WREG 13.  

Walker was evidently upset that Porter's boyfriend had dipped his feet in the pool while wearing socks and threatened to call police if he didn't remove them immediately. 

'I think she's calling the police because he has on socks,' Porter can be heard saying in footage she captured of the incident.  

'She's walking off making a phone call to whoever she needs to call. I haven't said anything crazy to her, but I did tell her I was not going to leave.' 

Porter said that Walker identified herself as the building's manager and demanded that her boyfriend follow the rules or leave the facility. 

'And she was like, 'Well, I'm the property manager,' and she pointed at the rules. The rules say, 'Proper pool attire.' It doesn't specify what proper pool attire is,' Porter added.  

Camry Porter (Pictured) said that she and her boyfriend were enjoying the Riverset Apartments pool when they were confronted by the community manager
Before Porter turned on her camera, according to WREG 13, Walker said that hats were also on the list of items banned at the pool. 

Footage of the incident, however, shows several of Walker's friends wearing caps in and out of the pool. 

'So, she basically said no hats, no shirts, no socks,' Porter said in one of the cell phone videos as she panned around the pool.

'We have two men, who are her friends, sitting right here in hats. Two hats. We have a man over here sitting in a hat.' 

Porter told WREG 13 that she 'never makes things a race issue,' but felt that the Independence Day incident felt very different.  

'It does look funny,' she said. 'It's 25, 30-plus white people out here and you haven't said anything — you're partying with them. You're partying with them! But when we come, it's an issue.'

Following an internal investigating of the incident, Trilogy Real Estate Group confirmed that they Walker had acted inappropriately and fired her as the building's manager. 

'After assessing statements from Ms. Porter and determining that this former employee's actions violate our company's policies & beliefs, she is no longer employed by Riverset Apartments.' 

