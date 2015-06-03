White feminist says she is 'confused' by black man driving BMW with NRA and Tea Party stickers

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

A white feminist activist has been dubbed a 'racist' after tweeting that she was 'confused' to see a black man driving a BMW which had pro-NRA and Tea Party bumper stickers on it.

Kimberly Johnson, a Washington DC-based author and activist, published the offending tweet on Thursday.

It said: 'Out on the road the other day I saw an affluent black man driving a BMW with two bumper-stickers.

'One was pro-NRA and the other one was a Tea Party sticker that read, "Don't tread on me." This left me very confused.'

She was immediately bombarded with complaints from followers who accused her of racism.

'It's your kind that do not have a mind of their own and are followers.Blacks and Hispanics do have a mind of their own.

'You are a RACIST. Your actions and words confirm that,' fumed one critic.

'Kimberly Johnson: "Stop explaining how women should behave or feel." Also Kimberly Johnson: "An affluent black man should not support this or that."

'That should tell you how much energy you should waste trying to convey logic to this person,' another said.

Johnson deleted the tweet after being inundated with complaints.

In a follow-up post, she sought to explain herself and said she was confused over an African American person supporting the Republican party when President Trump was in office.

She said it was because the president is racist and has supported white supremacists in the past.

'Okay. I deleted a tweet that questioned why African Americans would support the Tea Party, and people saw that as racist.

'I do not see the GOP working in the best interests of people of color or women.

'I never said anyone should vote any particular way. I said it confused me.

'I deleted it because people were putting words in my mouth and changing my original intent.

'FOR THE RECORD: I do not believe everyone should vote the way I do.

'However, I am free to wonder what motivates people to vote,' she said.