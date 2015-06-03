Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

By Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:43 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 19:06 EDT, 6 July 2018

The mother of Jahi McMath, the teenage girl who was declared brain dead twice after a routine tonsil surgery, has slammed doctors who tried to turn off her life support as she was finally laid to rest nearly five years on from her tragic diagnosis.

Nailah Winkfield was given a standing ovation on Friday by the packed congregation of a church in Oakland, California, for waging the long-running legal battle over her daughter's future.

A California coroner issued a death certificate more than four years ago for then-13-year-old Jahi after doctors say she died of irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils in December 2013.

Jahi McMath's mother Nailah Winkfield, center, cries as she leaves funeral services for her child with husband Martin Winkfield, left, McMath's uncle Omari Sealey, second from left, and attorney Christopher Dolan, right, at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, California, on Friday

Winkfield, seen speaking at the funeral service on Friday, fought for years to convince doctors her daughter Jahi (right, seen before she fell ill) was still alive

Winkfield refused to accept the California doctors' conclusion and took her daughter to New Jersey, a state that accommodates religions that don't recognize brain death.

The girl was kept on life support and received nursing care until New Jersey doctors declared her dead last week, saying the 17-year-old died of excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.

'My daughter should not have died in New Jersey,' Winkfield said. 'She should have died in California.'

Winkfield said she kept up her fight because of her deep Christian belief that her daughter was alive and could respond to her name being called and simple commands to wiggle a finger or toe.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners filed into the northern California church for Friday's funeral

Jahi's tragic case became a focus of the medical and religious debate over brain death. Pictured right: Her mother, Nailah Winkfield, cries as she is helped to her seat by her husband, Martin, during Friday's funeral

Mourners carry Jahi's coffin into Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, California, during the service on Friday

She criticized the doctors who insisted her daughter was dead and said she was fighting to eliminate 'brain death' as a diagnosis.

'Stop letting them pull the plug on your people,' Winkfield said of doctors. 'They are not God.'

New Jersey's Medicaid program, donations and family members paid for the girl's care. Winkfield said she sold her California home and drained her savings to keep her daughter on life support.

Winkfield has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the hospital in California court and a civil rights complaint in federal court. Both lawsuits seek to invalidate the California death certificate.

McMath (left) became the center of a national debate over brain death ever since her mother Nailah Winkfield refused to take her off life support when California doctors said she had died in 2013

During the service, Winkfield was lauded for her determination and strength to disagree with California doctors over Jahi's future

Jahi, seen in a photo on the left at Friday's funeral service, died from excessive bleeding following an operation in New Jersey last week, but was pronounced brain dead by doctors in California four years ago

During the service, Winkfield was lauded for her determination and strength to disagree with California doctors.

'This is a celebration of a miracle,' Bishop Bob Jackson said at Oakland's All Acts Full Gospel Church. 'And it started with her mother not accepting the doctors' conclusions.'

Jahi will be buried in the nearby city of Hayward.

Mourners cry during the emotional funeral service for Jahi in Oakland, California, on Friday