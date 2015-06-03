Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16...

World News

Truck driver, 29, is charged over bus crash that killed 16 Canadian youth hockey players

  • Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at home in Calgary, Alberta, police said
  • He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death 
  • Also 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury

The driver of a semi-trailer that collided with a bus in an April crash that killed 16 people involved with a Canadian youth hockey team was arrested on criminal charges Friday, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, (pictured) was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week
 The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a playoff game. Thirteen people were injured. This image of the bus was taken on April 7
The bus carried a total of 29 people, including the driver and the Humboldt Broncos (above) when it crashed in Saskatchewan, Canada
The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a playoff game. Thirteen people were injured.

At the time, President Donald Trump shared his condolences on Twitter saying: 'Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all!' 

The truck driver had been initially detained after the crash but he was later released and provided with mental health assistance. He was not injured.

The Humbolt Broncos said in a statement: 'The Humboldt Broncos’ thank the RCMP for their work investigating the crash and determining what charges would be laid against the truck driver.

'Our organization has faith in the justice system and we will be watching closely as this court process plays out.'

Photographs of the crash victims are put on display at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, on April 8
Flowers lie on the ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena to honor the victims of the fatal accident on April 6
