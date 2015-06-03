Guests for Robert Kennedy III's wedding to a former CIA spy arrive in chic Cape Code style

By Jose Lambiet In Hyannis Port, Massachusetts For Dailymail.com and Megan Sheets For Dailymail.com and Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:33 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 01:55 EDT, 7 July 2018

The Kennedy clan held a button-down rehearsal dinner Friday night ahead of this weekend’s wedding of Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy III and former CIA spook Amaryllis Fox.

The shindig at the historic beachside Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod lured about 200 family members and hangers-on who munched on oysters, seafood and tuna freshly fished off Cape Cod and sipped Corona beer from the bottle in a tent built after day-long rains.

The Cape Cod chic dress code included blue jeans, beach shorts, sandals and sun dresses.

While it was an intimate affair, there were still plenty of boldfaced names in attendance, including Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Bobby's stepmom Cheryl Hines.

Sporting slacks and a Hawaiian-style shirt with tribal markings, the bare-foot groom-to-be, 33, the son of Robert F Kennedy Jr and first wife Emily Black, was spotted waiving photographers outside the compound.

Scroll down for video

Groom Robert Kennedy III and bride Amaryllis Fox are seen at their rehearsal wedding party at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon

Later on in the day Bobby topped off the all-beige ensemble with a green, tribal print blouse, but still hasn't found shoes

Party attendees, including writer and producer Gia Vangieri, left, adhered to a Cape Cod chic dress code with blue jeans, beach shorts, sandals and sun dresses

In her last hours as a single woman, Fox mingled with guests in a flowing coral sun dress and thick-soled espadrilles. An angel pendant hung from her neck.

In the background, the bride’s daughter from her first marriage, eight-year-old Zoe, joined a handful of young children on a giant trampoline set up in the famous compound’s inner yard.

Faithful to its image as a down-to-earth crew, members of the famous family that once included President John F Kennedy and his brother, former US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy, were spotted setting up chairs and helping black-clad workers with last minute preparations.

The party started about 6pm as many of the guests walked to the compound from neighboring houses.

About 8pm, father-of-the-groom Robert Jr designated his cousin Teddy Kennedy Jr, the son of former US Senator and presidential candidate Ted Kennedy, as the night’s master of ceremonies.

From the stage, Teddy Jr introduced matriarch Ethel Kennedy, RFK’s 90-year-old widow, and even called up Zoe, the bride’s daughter, to the microphone. Judging from the roar of the crowd, she brought down the house with a story about watching her mother getting married.

Later in the evening, Zoe returned to sing for the guests her rendition of Bruno Mars’ Marry You in honor of her step-father-to-be Bobby.

In her last hours as a single woman, Fox mingled with guests in a flowing orange sun dress, thick-soled espadrilles and an angel pendant. She is pictured with her fiance and family friend David Whitestone, left

Guests included Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines (pictured left and right with the bride), who’s been married to Robert Jr since 2014

Cheryl Hines (left) and husband Robert Jr (left with her and right) are seen at the casual rehearsal party mingling with guests

Although the festivities were attended by more than 200 family members and friends, there were also a few notable absences at the event.

Caroline Kennedy, who is currently in the Hamptons with her family, was not at the event on Friday, not was Maria Shriver, who was home in California.

Their children were also no-shows, though Patrick Schwarzengger did fly into New York on Friday and later head out to the Hamptons, suggesting he and JFK heir Jack Schlosberg might jet up the coast for the big day.

Jean Kennedy Smith, the only surviving sibling of John, Robert and Edward, was also not seen at the dinner on Friday.

Casually-dressed family members and guests including David Elliot, center, and Aidan Kennedy, far right, are seen arriving at the Kennedy Compound for the Kennedy/Fox wedding rehearsal party. Guests were drinking Diet Coke, Corona and wine

The grandchildren of former US Senator Ted Kennedy make their way to the event. Teddy Kennedy III is shown center

Those who showed up munched on oysters, seafood, tuna freshly fished off Cape Cod and sipped Corona beer from the bottle in a tent built after day-long rains

A blue glow settled over the picturesque Kennedy Compound after the sun set on Friday evening

Sporting rolled-up slacks, the bare-foot groom-to-be (left and right with his fiancée), 33, the son of Robert F Kennedy Jr and first wife Emily Black, was spotted waving photographers outside the compound

Robert Jr gushed about his soon-to-be daughter-in-law in an interview with Town&Country last week.

'We love her,' he said of Fox, adding that the wedding, his son's first, would be a low-key affair.

'It is going to be kind of a clambake, which is the same thing Cheryl and I did and it worked,' he said.

The 33-year-old will be gaining a wife and a new daughter, Fox's eight-year-old Zoe, when he walks down the aisle on Saturday.

The wedding party, including groom Bobby, second from right, and bride Amaryllis, line up before the rehearsal

Close family friend Frederick Spreadlove, the designer behind the event, clutches an ASOS package outside the event

Rory Kennedy, youngest daughter of US Senator Robert Kennedy, is pictured in a pastel scarf. Her cousin Robert Kennedy Jr was flying to her wedding when he was killed in a plane crash in 1999

The groom's great uncle Max Kennedy, left, was among the guests at the family compound. Bobby Nixon, right, carried his jacket on a hanger as he made his way toward the festivities

A couple dressed in navy and white arrives with a case of Pinot Grigio in hand to ensure the celebration has plenty of libations

A pair donning button-down ensembles and beach-worthy footwear walks hand-in-hand toward the celebration

Kerry Kennedy, far right, poses on a rooftop with Robert Jr, third from right, and actress Susan Sarandon, second from left

Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, back row left, daughter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy, posted a photo from Hyannis Port on Instagram Friday

Mariah also posted about the rehearsal party on her Instagram story, showing off large tuna fish and nighttime festivities