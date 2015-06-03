Former NBA player Clifford Rozier dies after heart attack

By Associated Press and Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Former NBA player Clifford Rozier has died following a heart attack. He was 45.

Rozier's brother, Kobie Rozier, posted on Facebook that Clifford Rozier had been fighting for his life for the last few days but succumbed to his condition Friday in his hometown of Bradenton, Florida.

'For the last few days my brother big Cliff been fighting for his life after having a heart attack,' Kobie Rozier wrote in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

'Today he lost his fight. Rest easy big bro and I’ll see you again one day.'

Rozier was the 16th overall pick of the 1994 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He played four seasons with the Warriors, the Toronto Raptors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rozier played college ball at North Carolina and Louisville.

In the years after he retired from basketball, Rozier fell on hard times.

He developed an addiction to crack cocaine and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Rozier spent five years wandering the streets, at times carrying a pistol, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

He would often hear voices telling him to jump in front of cars, confront cops so they would shoot him, or jump from a building to see if he can fly.

Rozier eventually ended up in and out of jail cells and psychiatric wards.

He was last interviewed in 2010, when the Herald-Tribune found him living in a halfway house with nine other men.

‘Ain’t nobody heard from me in almost 10 years,’ Rozier said at the time.

‘I don’t go nowhere. I keep to myself. I want to stay here.’

Current and former players and officials paid tribute to Rozier on social media.

Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves tweeted: ‘Rest in peace Clifford Rozier.’

Kenny Klein, the athletic director at Louisville, tweeted: ‘RIP Clifford Rozier.

‘One of only six Louisville individuals to earn consensus All-America status and a terrific rebounder.

‘If he couldn’t immediately grab a rebound, he’d try to tip it around and keep it alive until he could.’

Chris Mack, the current head coach of Louisville’s men’s basketball team, tweeted: ‘Rest In Peace to former Cardinal great Clifford Rozier.

‘Sad to hear about his passing.

‘So many awesome stories from former players about CR! Prayers from all of us at UL go out to his family!’