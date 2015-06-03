Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

By Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:33 EDT, 6 July 2018

Sweltering temperatures continued across much of the country on Friday as it hit 115F in Southern California and a video emerged of a grandmother cooling herself down with a leafblower.

LA's Woodland Hills neighborhood was a record 115 by early Friday afternoon, just a few degrees behind the 119 punishing the aptly named community of Thermal in the low desert southeast of Palm Springs.

The heatwave has led to some inventive efforts to stay cool, as shown by a video of grandmother Mary Ivory Brown being buffeted by a leafblower. The amusing footage was shot by her granddaughter, Ally Mears, on another sweltering day on Tuesday.

Officials in Southern California urged people to take advantage of cooling centers in libraries and other facilities and to watch out for the elderly and very young, warning that minor heat-related illnesses can worsen quickly.

Elsewhere in the U.S., New York City experienced rain showers on Friday after a sweltering few days. Seasonable high temperatures in the low mid-80s are expected over the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Washington DC can expect a cooler weekend after 92 temperatures on Friday, with 82 forecast for Saturday and a pleasant 85 for Sunday. After that the heat is back on, with an estimated 90 on Monday and 94 on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

Back in Los Angeles on Friday, sidewalks and outdoor lunch tables were left to the blazing sun.

'There are no people,' said Gloria Aguilar, 37, a food vendor in the Los Angeles piñata district. 'Because it's too hot, and they want to stay inside the house. We sell more water than the food.'

A construction worker rehydrates on site during a blistering day of heat in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, when the whole of Southern California baked under a heatwave

LA's Woodland Hills neighborhood was a record 115 by early Friday afternoon. Pictured: Construction workers carry large bottles of water through downtown LA on Friday

Firefighters worked in extreme temperatures as they battled outbreaks of wildfires, including a destructive blaze in the San Diego County community of Alpine and another that spread from a truck fire on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles. One person died in the blaze that started on Thursday in Siskiyou County.

Torrid conditions were expected to last through Saturday before easing a bit Sunday.

The heat was being produced by a 'humongous' dome of high pressure that was also spreading oppressive conditions into parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah, the National Weather Service said.

'Today will be one for the record books,' the Los Angeles region weather office said before sunrise - and within a few hours records began to fall.

The National Weather Service said downtown Los Angeles hit 108 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 that was set in 1992.

Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley baked at 117 degrees on Friday, smashing a record of 106 that was set in 1976.

Other record highs were set in Burbank, Long Beach, Camarillo, Oxnard and seven cities in San Diego County. That includes San Diego with 93, topping the previous high of 84 that was set in 1936.

The heat is caused by a massive dome of high pressure that's expected to remain into the weekend.

Southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County, Los Alamitos Race Course canceled daytime racing after two races because of the heat.

Early morning joggers try to beat the heat as they run along Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Friday

Workers in high-visibility jackets take a rehydration break during a blistering day of heat on Friday, which was replicated across much of the contry

The offshore flow of air pushing back the normal moderating influence of the Pacific Ocean had produced startling early morning temperatures: At 3 a.m., it was 98 in Gaviota on the Santa Barbara County coast about 125 miles west of Los Angeles, the weather service said.

While beaches offered relief from the furnace-like conditions, forecasters warned that a lingering south swell from former Hurricane Fabio would continue to combine with a local northwest swell to produce dangerous rip currents and the possibility of sneaker waves.

Residents toughing it out in the valleys around Los Angeles and in the inland region to the east faced the possibility of unhealthy air quality.

Air pollution regulators said the conditions were likely to produce an atmospheric inversion that would increase ground-level ozone, which is linked to a host of respiratory troubles ranging from trouble breathing to asthma attacks.

Californian firefighters worked in extreme temperatures as they battled outbreaks of wildfires, including this one pictured on Friday in Hornbrook

The Klamathon Fire burns in Hornbrook on Friday, where bone-dry trees and grasses quickly combusted. One woman died in the blaze, an official said on Thursday

The highest fire danger stretched from Los Angeles County westward into several counties up the coast where a north wind added another element to the mix of hot, dry air and parched vegetation. Elsewhere, the fire risk was characterized as elevated.

An additional threat was likely to develop by Sunday with the arrival of seasonal monsoonal moisture and the possibility of thunderstorms.

'Any lighting strike is going to be a concern,' said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in San Diego.