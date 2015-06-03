Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

Last week, Guy Pearce claimed that disgraced actor Kevin Spacey behaved inappropriately with him on set of the 1997 movie L.A. Confidential.

Now the 50-year-old actor has said he 'regrets' making the comments.

'I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now,' he said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Remorse: Guy Pearce asserted on Andrew Denton's Interview program (pictured) that his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him when they worked together on the 1997 film L.A. Confidential. However the actor now says he regrets making the comments

While Pearce did not backtrack on claims that the 58-year-old actor made advances towards him, he did say the issue was 'too sensitive' to joke about.

'I very much understand that it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off,' the Memento actor added.

Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations involving young men, starred alongside Pearce in the neo-noir crime film.

Pearce first claimed in an Australian TV interview that Spacey was 'handsy' with him.

Pictured (left to right): Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Kevin Spacey in L.A. Confidential

Statement: 'I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now,' Pearce said in a statement

In a sneak peek for Andrew Denton's Interview program, set to air on Tuesday, Pearce claimed he had a 'difficult time' with Spacey on set.

'Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah,' Pearce said.

'He's a handsy guy,' he added, prompting gasps from the studio audience.

Pearce, whose first major Hollywood film was L.A. Confidential, added: 'Thankfully I was 29, and not 14'.

Accusations: Last year, Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey (pictured) made a drunken sexual advance towards him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26

Last year, actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey made a drunken sexual advance towards him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey was subsequently fired from Netflix drama House Of Cards and removed from the film All The Money In The World.

The Oscar-winning actor has since been hit by at least 10 other claims.

