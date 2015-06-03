The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

By Jenny Johnston For Weekend Magazine

Feel-good, funny and unashamedly camp, the film Mamma Mia!, based on the music of Abba, was the big sunshine hit of 2008, taking more than £467m and turning producer Judy Craymer into a showbusiness powerhouse.

Now the cast are back, scattering sequins in their wake and with their platform shoes firmly on.

The plot of the first film centred around Donna (played by Meryl Streep), a hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter Sophie’s wedding – and dealing with the fallout when Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) invited three men from her mother’s past – Bill (Stellan Skarsgard), Sam (Pierce Brosnan) and Harry (Colin Firth) – in the hope of finding out which of them was her father.

The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, takes the action forwards and also backwards to the 1970s where we meet a young Donna (Lily James). Cue lots of spandex and some of the most ludicrous flares in cinema history.

But what happens when you have a film set with a clutch of bright young things – plus Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Cher, Julie Walters and Archie the donkey? Here we ask the real Dancing Queen Judy, who set the (glitter)ball rolling with Mamma Mia! the stage show in 1999, to lift the lid on what really happened on set...

SHE WAS CHER GENIUS

There were many pinch-me moments, but one of the biggest was watching Cher walk onto the set for the first time. What a goddess!

Getting her on board was always a fantasy. I knew she liked Mamma Mia! because she’d been to see the stage version in London several times when it opened.

The script of this film included Donna’s mother, a glamorous creature from the Studio 54 days. She was the ultimate rock chick, and the mother who never grew old – there was only one choice to play her. In my eyes, Cher is rock chick royalty – the greatest in the world. And she’s timeless.

Luckily everyone else shared my conviction. One of the heads of Universal Studios phoned her and said, ‘Mamma Mia! want you. You’re doing it!’ She agreed.

There was a great hush when she appeared on set, looking every inch the superstar. Everyone was so nervous, looking at the floor, but she immediately put us all at ease. She’s actually quite shy, but Colin Firth got her laughing with impersonations of other members of the cast. I can’t reveal who – but he is very good.

When she was singing Fernando, I got goosebumps. Everyone actually came out of their trailers to watch when she was dancing – Pierce, Meryl, everyone. We were all cheering and clapping. There was this sense of, ‘Are we really seeing this?’ Simply magical.

This photo was taken on Cher’s last day on set – which happened to be my birthday. No one dared take a selfie with her – actually, it wasn’t allowed – but she offered, and then the floodgates opened. Everyone wanted their picture with her.

ANDY'S HANDY FOR A HUG

Another day, another cuddle with a heart-throb. Andy Garcia was completely in his element on the set of this film. He didn’t want filming to end – which is little wonder.

He plays the mysterious hotel manager, Fernando, who is helping Sophie prepare for the re-opening of her family’s business.

Andy gets to sing in the film and he absolutely loved it. There was a big ensemble dance scene that he wasn’t actually needed for but he was right there with everyone else, saying, ‘No, honestly, I’m in.’

Andy’s beard did cause some issues for us, though. He had it during filming, but then we needed him to do another scene later and he was really fretting about whether it was the right length.

Beards are always a nightmare on film sets because of continuity issues, yet all the men hanker after some facial hair these days. Dominic Cooper (who takes the role of Sophie’s husband Sky) had a five o’clock shadow.

Pierce had had a beard during the filming of his TV Western series The Son and sent me an email asking if I wanted him to keep it when he returned to play Sam. I said no. He sent one back saying, ‘Keeley thought you would say that.’ Well, his wife was right!

MY FAB ABBA FRIEND

Being in the studio with Abba’s Benny Andersson when they were recording all the music tracks for the film was another pinch-me moment. This movie is all about the music and having Benny on board was essential.

I’ve known him and Bjorn Ulvaeus for 35 years, since we worked together on Chess, and he’s been a part of the Mamma Mia! project since the stage show which started it all – although he did take some persuading.

Christine Baranski is a phenomenal actress – but she’s also pure sass, and a walking, talking marvel

MATCHES MADE IN HEAVEN You can’t underestimate the challenge of casting the young actors – making sure they were a match for that legacy cast. Alexa Davies , who played Julie Walters’ character Rosie as a young woman, definitely had that special ingredient – and we discovered that she was a fan of Julie too. Alexa Davies (second from bottom), Lily James (centre) and Josh Dylan (top) That was important. Jessica Keenan Wynn, who takes the role of young Tanya, is fabulous and Josh Dylan, who played young Bill, is a very versatile actor with fabulous charisma. Lily James was just perfect to play young Donna. She is completely luminous on screen and had grown up with Mamma Mia!. She’s seen the stage show eight times. Before we cast her, she showed me a little video clip of herself at her mum’s birthday party where she was standing on a table singing The Winner Takes It All. There was good karma there!

Ten years of persuading, to be accurate! Benny is a genius. Every musician is just thrilled to work with him. We had a 48-piece orchestra in the studio on the day this photo was taken, some of the best musicians in the country.

They hadn’t been told what project they were working on but when Benny walked in you could see the awe on their faces.

And to hear those famous songs like Dancing Queen and Waterloo get the big string orchestral treatment really did send shivers down the spine.

TERRIFIC TWOSOME

Christine Baranski is a 15-time Emmy Award nominee for shows such as Cybill, The Big Bang Theory and The Good Wife. So she’s a phenomenal actress – but she’s also pure sass, and a walking, talking marvel.

She sings and she dances. She’s witty, great fun, and she has the best legs you’ll see. Some big stars aren’t as glamorous off set. She’s always immaculate, perfect. I feel like a poor relation beside her.

Right at the very start, when her role of Tanya, Donna’s friend, was being written, there was a joke that she was based on me – I do love a handbag and a hat – so on set we’d say that I was Tanya 1 and she was Tanya 2. The Tanya twins (left).

There is one rather funny story that relates to Christine. I was on the island of Vis, where we were filming, but out at dinner when I got a phone call at 10pm saying that her scene the next day had been brought forward but the costume designer hadn’t had time to get a handbag and the nearest shops were in Split, two ferry rides away.

Knowing that I am never short of a handbag (or eight), they thought I’d have one they could use. They were right! I found her one with straw and tassels – and had a matching one myself. Luckily, I’d brought two.

INVALUABLE ACTUALLY

HOW ARCHIE BUTTED IN Archie, our very own Eeyore, came over from the UK to film with us for five weeks. He was a rescue donkey, living in Rickmansworth. I don’t know his background before that, but he was a natural in front of the cameras because he is a showbusiness veteran. She revealed how Archie the donkey (pictured) came over from the UK to film with them for five weeks He’d already been in the Christmas films Nativity! and Nativity 2. He became a bit of a pet, particularly with the younger cast members, because he was involved in filming the prequel scenes, where the action went back to the 70s when Jessica Keenan Wynn, who plays Donna’s very glamorous friend Tanya, arrives on the island, complete with the vast amount of luggage Tanya is wont to carry. Archie is enlisted to carry her luggage. Amanda Seyfried fell in love with him. I fell about laughing watching him butting her butt! Doesn’t he look smart here? We got a special headdress made for him with tassels. He fitted in with the 1970s Greek vibe perfectly. Don’t tell the others, but I think Archie steals the show.

There isn’t an aspect of the film business that Richard Curtis – the producer, screenwriter and ideas man – doesn’t know about. Richard wasn’t involved with the last Mamma Mia! film, but for this one I sought his advice because we really weren’t sure how to take it forward.

I had been thinking about making it a prequel, but I also wanted the original cast in it, which posed problems. Richard came up with the idea of a split time-scale, where we flit between the 70s and the modern day.

He couldn’t take on the writing himself, but he agreed to play Godfather for the project, overseeing the script. His input was really invaluable, and I think he had fun joining us on the set too.

He was touting for support for Comic Relief when he was here. He didn’t manage to get Cher in a red nose, but he did persuade Christine Baranski and Julie Walters to wear one.

There is a bit of rivalry between the two of us. Richard, who wrote and directed Love Actually, is supposed to have the best contacts book in the business – but he didn’t have Cher and Meryl in his!

Now, I keep being asked if there is going to be a Mamma Mia! 3. I have no idea, but if there’s a possibility we need to get a move on. I’m not sure we could wait another ten years to make it.

WE GOT ON FAMOUSLY

All the ages on set got on joyously. We had 500 people on Vis at one stage – it was most unusual because there isn’t a single hotel there.

We all stayed in digs and met up in tavernas in the evening. Everyone joined in the relaxed atmosphere. With filming in London, actors and crew go home at night. In a big city overseas, they’re in hotels.

Here, it was like being on holiday with your mates.

We had great parties. And on the last film, we hit the martinis after filming. There are stories of Meryl falling asleep in the bath, and Christine waking up the next day fully clothed. Or was it the other way round?

HEART-THROBS ON THE HIGH-SEAS Just a typical day coming home from work, this one. We didn’t actually film in Greece this time but on the glorious Croatian island of Vis. There would often be early starts – usually 6am – and we’d generally head home about 6pm, ready for the first glass of wine of the evening, in some gorgeous outside café at 7.30pm. This was the 15-minute commute home, on a speedboat, with the most spectacular scenery. It certainly beats the District Line on the London Underground. Obviously, sitting in between Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth is a chore too! I love these guys. The banter between the two of them is great. Once, on the boat, Colin got alarmed and said, ‘I can see paparazzi.’ Pierce just looked at him and said, ‘And what are you going to do about it?’ Colin is a very serious actor. So is Pierce – he’s wonderfully Irish and quite spiritual, and he gives the film an emotional heft with one particular part of the storyline. But there is something about the music of Abba that gets everyone embracing their fun side. Oh they objected all the time. ‘Do we have to dance?’ ‘We are not wearing platforms.’ Pierce in particular went on as if it was hell being forced to do these things, but I think it was their secret fantasy. They loved the dancing during the big ensemble pieces – not least because they had all these beautiful young dancers helping them with the moves. So much of this project was about the boats, too. One of the most spine-tingling moments comes during a big production number of Dancing Queen, which is performed on the water. We had 150 dancers on boats and you could hear the backing track for miles around. I will never forget seeing all of that.

I was once on my hands and knees outside Meryl’s room looking for my phone. We sound like alcoholics but really, any of us going over two martinis means trouble.

One of the best parties this time was our big welcome party at a 200-year-old military fort on the island. Magical! I’m proud that we older ones can out-party the younger cast.

No one stays po-faced when Abba comes on. Even those who say they don’t dance – ahem, Pierce – do so.

NEW DAME IN TOWN

The incomparable Julie Walters, who plays Donna’s friend Rosie, got her Damehood during filming. She disappeared off to the Palace, and never said a word, but the next day she had an early call and was confused to find the full cast there.

As she approached, they all burst into song, belting out There Is Nothing Like A Dame. Some of the best moments are unscripted!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is released on 20 July.