World Cup England players stride onto pitch ahead of Sweden clash

By Shekhar Bhatia In Samara, Russia, For Mailonline and Connor Boyd For Mailonline and Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Published: 09:02 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:26 EDT, 7 July 2018

England are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in nearly three decades after a triumphant 2-0 win over Sweden.

The Three Lions took first blood in the fixture courtesy of Harry Maguire, rising highest on the half hour mark to meet an Ashley Young corner and send the ball crashing into the back of the net.

Defender Kieran Trippier - who has created 12 chances for England this World Cup - was praised by his father, who told MailOnline at the final whistle: ‘I’m so proud of my son, now he’s in the World Cup semi-final. I used to watch him play in a park in Bury, England are going to win.’

After surviving an early scare in the second half England soon had their second, with Dele Alli heading home Jesse Lingard's first-time, curling cross.

The win sent shockwaves through the UK as 32 million England fans exploded with joy after watching the Three Lions make it through to the semi-final of a World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Beers were thrown, shirts ripped off and flags waved as jubilant fans went wild when the final whistle was blown and England's fate was sealed.

Kensington Palace congratulated the team on its most successful World Cup in almost three decades, telling Harry Kane's squad they are 'making history' and echoing chants of 'football's coming home' heard across the country this afternoon.

It came after The Bands of the Guards Division played a version of 'Three Lions - It's Coming Home' on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace yesterday.

Captain Harry Kane celebrates with his friends and family following his side's victory in the quarter final against Sweden in Samara today

The Bands of the Royal Guards Division echoes chants heard throughout England of 'it's coming home' with their version of the Lightning Seeds classic

Harry Kane celebrates today's England victory with family and friends as he leads the national squad to the semi-finals in Russia's World Cup

After some spectacular saves against Sweden that helped take the Three Lions to the semi-finals, Jordan Pickford is awarded Man of the Match in Samara

Jordan Henderson of England celebrates with his family after the Three Lions beat Sweden to progress to the semi-finals in Russia's World Cup

Henderson spends time with his children after bagging a spot in the semi-finals by beating Sweden in Samara, Russia, this afternoon

Gary Cahill of England celebrates with his wife, Gemma Acton, as the Three Lions look forward to the semi-finals in their best World Cup for 12 years

England captain Harry Kane celebrates his team's victory against Sweden today by signing autographs with fans in Samara, Russia this afternoon

We did it boys! England manager Gareth Southgate screams for joy as his team sail through to the World Cup semi finals

It's coming home! England fans jump for joy after the full time whistle in Samara, Russia as the Three Lions go through

Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph, Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling of England in the changing room after beating Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals

We did it! England fans cheer from the stands of the Samara stadium after the full time whistle blew with a score of 2-0

A Gareth Southgate lookalike poses with England supporters in Samara, Russia, after the Three Lions beat Sweden to progress to the semi-finals

Jordan Henderson of England celebrates with his family following quarter-final victory over Sweden as the Three Lions look ahead to the semi-finals

The people's captain: Members of the world's media swarm around Harry Kane who threw his armband into the crowd

Captain Kane: Team leader Harry Kane is pictured throwing his captain band into the crowd as media surround him in Samara

That's my boy! England manager Gareth Southgate hugs midfielder Dele Alli after nodding in the second header of the match

Manager Gareth Southgate embraces Harry Maguire after one of his goals saw England through to the semis

It's coming home! An England fan holds up a replica World Cup trophy as supporters in the Samara Arena celebrate the final whistle

England defender Kyle Walker gives elated England something to remember as he hands over his shirt as a memento to travelling fans

Emotional scenes: England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces another member of the coaching team after goal No 2

Leaders: Captain Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate are pictured walking off the pitch as they celebrate

Jumping for joy! England's Ashley Young leaps onto one of the backroom staff as the reality of England's win sinks in

Dele Alli rises above the Swedish defence to score England's second header against Sweden in the quarter final clash

Go on, Dele! The England midfielder prepares to head the ball to the back of the net to put the Three Lions 2-0 up

Heading towards the semi finals! Dele Alli watches his explosive header nestle in the back of the net

England fans in Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium hurl beer in the air the moment Deli Alli scores England's second goal

England fans in Croydon's Boxpark go wild as Deli Alli heads home second goal after Harry Maguire headed in the first

Now it's TWO! England fans scream with joy as Deli Alli heads home Three Lions' second goal against Sweden in World Cup

England fans go wild as they see Dele Alli head home ball while watching on giant screen at London's Wireless festival

Three Lions fans are showered with beer as England's first goal in the World Cup clash with Sweden smashes home

The moment England fans in Flat Iron Square, London believe World Cup glory could be theirs as Three Lions scored again

England fans celebrate Dele Alli's goal on the second half while watching World Cup quarter-final in London's Flat Iron Square

England fans in the Spark bar in York cheer as Three Lions score second goal in Sweden World Cup clash

The proudest girlfriend in the World... Cup! Dele Alli's partner Ruby Mae is pictured after his header against Sweden in Samara

Back of the net! Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen watches the ball sail passed him as England celebrate a second goal

Come on England! The crowd goes wild at the Samara stadium as supporters watch Dele Alli take England 2-0 up

England's date with destiny got off to a dream start after centre back Harry Maguire scored a header to put England 1-0 up against Sweden

The 25-year-old defender's first goal at international level could prove to be an important one as England look to reach their first semi-final in 28 years

His jubilant teammates pile on top of the Leicester City defender after he opened the scoring at the 30 minute mark

Sliding into the semis! As it stands Maguire's goal will put England through to the semi-finals against the winner of tonight's game between Russia and Croatia

YEESSSSS! Three Lions fans in London explode with joy as Harry Maguire heads home England's first goal in quarter-final

Beer rockets into the skies in Bristol as Three Lions fans cheer with pride after Harry Maguire scores first goal in Sweden clash

Ecstatic: Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's girlfriend Megan Davison celebrates England's quarter-final goal

Team spirit: Kieran Trippier and Raheem Sterling execute one of their signature handshakes as the squad pile on top of their goalscorer

Gareth Southgate and his staff celebrate going 1-0 up after Harry Maguire's power header

Three Lions roar! Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and John Stones are pictured celebrating Maguire's stunning header

Not quite! Raheem Stirling failed to get the ball passed Sweden's Robin Olsen after trying to score on two occasions

Swedish defender Emil Krafth managed to clear Raheem Stirling's shot on goal just before the half time whistle in Samara

Bad luck Sweden! Victor Lindleof is pictured looking downbeat after Harry Maguire's header put England 1-0 up

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is beside himself after watching teammate Harry Maguire score at the other end of the pitch

Left back Ludwig Augustinsson looked extremely unhappy and frustrated after Sweden conceded the goal

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen also looked deflated after picking the ball out of his net following Maguire's powerful header

Dele Ali is pictured tackling a Sweden player as the big game kicks off in Samara, Russia for the World Cup quarter final

Commanding captain Harry Kane is pictured barking out orders to his teammates as he marches across the pitch

Close call: England's Dele Alli is pictured taking on Sweden's Viktor Claesson during the World Cup quarter final clash

Come on Harry! Captain Harry Kane is pictured taking the ball from Sweden's Sebastian Larsson as he plays in Samara

England captain Harry Kane looks in form as he takes a shot during the warm-up with the kick-off against Sweden fast approaching

Raheem Sterling is seen fighting for the ball against Sweden's Eddie Keogh as the game gets underway in Samara

Sweden smash the ball up the pitch as player Viktor Claesson shoots at the goal leaving England fans gasping in fear