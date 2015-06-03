NJ father, 61, and his four daughters are killed in crash when a truck crosses into oncoming traffic

By Minyvonne Burke For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:55 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:12 EDT, 7 July 2018

Five members of a New Jersey family, including four children, were killed Friday when a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and smashed into their minivan - seconds after the truck hit another car.

Police said the Teaneck family was traveling northbound in a white Toyota Sienna minivan on Route 1 in Towsend, Delaware just before 4pm when a southbound F-350 work truck crossed the center median and struck the van.

Five of the occupants in the minivan were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their names but said the victims were a 61-year-old father and his four daughters, ages 20, 17, and two 13-year-olds.

Five members of a New Jersey family were killed on Friday in a horrific crash in Delaware

Police said a work truck (pictured above) crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan carrying the family

A 61-year-old father and his four daughters, ages 20, 17 and two 13-year-olds were killed in the crash

The man's 53-year-old wife survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

'It's certainly heartbreaking as you can imagine,' Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe told NBC 10. 'Those of us that have families and children, I mean, I feel so bad for this family. I can't imagine what they're going through.'

'To lose four children in a crash ... it's just unheard of,' she added.

Photos from the scene showed the minivan with its roof ripped off and a tarp covering the inside of the vehicle.

The truck had extensive damage to its front driver side and the passenger side was completely caved in.

Police said the husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, but the four girls were not.

It's not clear why the truck crossed into the northbound lanes. Police are investigating whether the driver was impaired.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized and released. It's not clear if he will face charges

Seconds before the crash, the truck had struck a white car (pictured above) causing it to spin out of control

Authorities said the driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, was hospitalized and released.

Seconds before the truck, which is owned by the steel fabricator company Aledak Metalworks,crashed into the minivan it had struck another vehicle causing it to spin out of control, police said.

Photos showed the car, a white four-door passenger car, with extensive damage to its rear. The driver of that car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 1 was closed for five hours on Friday evening as authorities worked to clean up debris.

There's no word if the driver of the truck will face charges.