Elderly couple killed in gas explosion at their New Jersey home

A couple in their 70s have died in a reported gas explosion in their home in New Jersey.

The accident occurred in Newfield on Saturday morning shortly after 6am.

Firefighters arrived to find the windows of the two-floor home blown out as a result of the blast. Neighbors who were woken by the boom of the explosion.

According to CBS, the explosion came from the basement of the house. Firefighters remain at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified.

This arieal image taken from video provided by WPVI shows debris covering the ground after a house exploded on Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Newfield, N.J. The blast reduced the two-story home to a pile of rubble, killing two people

Photographs from the scene show the devastating impact the explosion had.

Arm chairs were one of the few remaining pieces of furniture on the plot where the couple's house once stood.

There was smoke still billowing from the smoldering wreckage for hours afterwards.

Gas lines in the area were shut down while emergency crews continued to work at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected.

This was what remained of the elderly couple's home on Saturday after the explosion. Picture courtesy of ABC

The couple's belongings were strewn all over the plot of land where the house once stood