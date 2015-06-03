Football coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai schoolboys cheated death before

By Stewart Paterson For Mailonline

The football coach trapped in a cave along with a dozen Thai schoolboys has cheated death before, it has emerged.

Ekapol Chanthawong was the only surviving member of his family when they were struck down with a killer disease at their home in Northern Thailand in 2003.

Both his parents and seven-year-old brother died.

After the tragedy, he was looked after by members of his extended family but was described as a 'sad and lonely' little boy.

Ekapol Chanthawong, pictured with young football players he coached, was the only surviving member of his family when they were struck down with a killer disease at their home in Northern Thailand in 2003

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said the boys were learning to dive but were not strong enough to undertake to long journey through narrow, underwater passages

'There is no chance the boys will come out today. it is not suitable. they still cannot dive,' he said at a long-awaited press conference after midnight on Saturday local time.

His guardians then decided to send him to a Buddhist temple so he could train to be a monk.

Chanthawong spent 10 years at the temple — learning to meditation and wearing a saffron robe.

He still returns there to meditate with the other monks.

In 2015, the Moo Pa, or Wild Boars, football team was established at the Mae Sai Prasitart school in the Chiang Rai province.

Many of the youngsters that made up the team came from ethnic minorities and poor families.

A number of the boys trapped in the cave with the coach have been playing for the team since they were eight-years-old.

Speaking outside the Tham Luang caves in northern Thailand, the governor ruled out a rescue attempt overnight on Friday but indicated the situation could change in days to come

Chanthawong is belived to have been an assistant to the team's coach and helped train team the boys after school every day.

Ms Sriwichai, the coach, told News.com.au: 'He loves those boys very much because he lost his father.

She said the monastery he worked taught him to be 'healthy, physically and mentally'.

She added that he learnt the survival skills which were now helping him and the schoolboys survive in their subterranean trap.

'I always believed that Chanthawong would help them keep calm and optimistic, and he loved us very much,' Ms Sriwichai said.

Chanthawong with an aunt, was the only survivor of his family when disease swept his village

A huge operation is underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, where dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts are attempting to find a way to get the boys out

Governor Narongsak appeared unwilling to let the 12 boys and their coach be stuck for four months if the monsoon further flooded the caves, as he laughed when asked if they would be left inside

The school and the Wild Boar Academy are in the Doi Nang Non mountain range, just over six miles away from the Tham Luang cave system.

Chanthawong and the boys were trapped when they entered the cave system, leaving their shoes and bags near the entrance to the cave.

Dutch cave diver Ben Raymanents said the trapped boys told him they wrote on the cave walls as a king of initiation ritual.

But the selfless coach is now reportedly suffering malnutrition after giving away too much of his own food to the boys.

Rescuers are today desperately drilling more than 100 shafts through mountain rock to reach 12 trapped young footballers.