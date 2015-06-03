Seal chases woman down the street

By Nicole Pierre For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:28 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 13:44 EDT, 7 July 2018

This is the hilarious moment a seal was spotted defending his owner's turf in the middle of an unsuspecting Australian suburb.

Video footage reveals a seal sitting in the centre of a front yard at Beachport, South Australia.

The vision shocked a passerby who spotted the mammal perched bizarrely in the front yard.

This is the hilarious moment a seal was spotted defending his owner's turf in the middle of an unsuspecting Australian suburb (pictured)

Australian Fur Seals (stock image) New Zealand fur seal They're the largest of all fur seals

The sea mammals raise their body on their front flippers to move forward

Fur seals can dive to depths of up to 200m

These seals are found in the islands of Bass Strait and parts of Tasmania, Victoria's south, islands of South Australia and southern New South Wales

They eat bony fish, squid and octopus

The seal and woman appeared to stare each other down before the seal played 'security guard.'

The seal started to chase the woman down the street.

The standoff between the woman and suspected Australian fur seal was sighted in the small coastal town, 379km south-east of Adelaide.

It comes after another seal was spotted in the upper-market Sydney suburb of Rush Cutter's bay in the city's east.

A fur seal was sighted sunbathing in a park in the exclusive eastern suburb of Adelaide.

A portion of the park was blocked off by council staff while the seal napped in front of the multi-million-dollar waterfront views.

A City Of Sydney spokesperson at the time told the ABC barriers were set up as a precaution to protect the public as well as encourage the seal to move away from the site.