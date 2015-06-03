World News

Seal chases woman down the street

Animals do the sealiest things! Hilarious moment a seal chases woman down the street after she interrupts him sunning himself in a stranger's front lawn

  • This is the hilarious moment a seal is spotted defending his owner's front yard
  • A video taken in Beachport, South Australia shows the seal staring at an intruder
  • The seal and woman appear to have a stare-off before he begins to chase her

By Nicole Pierre For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:28 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 13:44 EDT, 7 July 2018

This is the hilarious moment a seal was spotted defending his owner's turf in the middle of an unsuspecting Australian suburb. 

Video footage reveals a seal sitting in the centre of a front yard at Beachport, South Australia.

The vision shocked a passerby who spotted the mammal perched bizarrely in the front yard. 

Scroll down for video  

This is the hilarious moment a seal was spotted defending his owner's turf in the middle of an unsuspecting Australian suburb (pictured)

Video footage reveals a seal who sat in the centre of a home's front yard in Beachport, South Australia engaging in a stare-off with a female passerby
Australian Fur Seals 

(stock image) New Zealand fur seal
(stock image) New Zealand fur seal

(stock image) New Zealand fur seal

  • They're the largest of all fur seals 
  • The sea mammals raise their body on their front flippers to move forward
  • Fur seals can dive to depths of up to 200m 
  • These seals are found in the islands of Bass Strait and parts of Tasmania, Victoria's south, islands of South Australia and southern New South Wales 
  • They eat bony fish, squid and octopus 

The seal and woman appeared to stare each other down before the seal played 'security guard.'

The seal started to chase the woman down the street.

The standoff between the woman and suspected Australian fur seal was sighted in the small coastal town, 379km south-east of Adelaide.

It comes after another seal was spotted in the upper-market Sydney suburb of Rush Cutter's bay in the city's east.

A fur seal was sighted sunbathing in a park in the exclusive eastern suburb of Adelaide. 

A portion of the park was blocked off by council staff while the seal napped in front of the multi-million-dollar waterfront views.

A City Of Sydney spokesperson at the time told the ABC barriers were set up as a precaution to protect the public as well as encourage the seal to move away from the site. 

