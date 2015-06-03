Church of Pentecost renovates Kandin Health Centre

Accra, April 27, GNA - The Yendi Area of The Church of Pentecost (CoP) headed by Apostle William Kojo Edzorhoho, has renovated the Kandin Health Centre in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region.



A statement issued by CoP and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the renovation, which cost the Church a total of GH¢ 10,143, was part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to society.

It said the facility was in a dilapidated state following a rainstorm which ripped off the roofs and destroyed part of the structure six years ago.

It noted that the Church officially handed over the renovated facility to the chiefs and people of the Kandin Community.

It said the health centre serves over 10,000 people from 22 neighbouring communities.

The statement said it would also serve an estimated 2,496 women in fertility age.

Mr Mohammed Abdulai, the Tatale-Sanguli District Director of Health Service, said the Church of Pentecost was the first religious organisation to support and improve healthcare delivery in the history of the District.

In an exhortation on the topic, “What Language Do You Speak?” Overseer Isaac Berko, the Tatale District Minister of CoP, called on the residents of the area to speak the language of unity.

“If you have a vision and there is unity, all things will be possible for you,” he added.

Apostle Edzorhoho appealed to the people to refrain from speaking the language of war and corruption, which could have a devastating effect on a nation.

“Speaking the language of corruption is something that retards the growth and development of most communities,” he said.

The Chief of Kandin, Umbore Chamamme Tanobe I, expressed his appreciation to the Church for the kind gesture.

He advised management of the health centre to adopt a maintenance culture to keep the place in good condition.

He also entreated the residents to go for regular medical check-ups to remain healthy.

The Kandin District Minister of PoC, Overseer Peter A. K. Darlington and his wife donated a 32” LED television set and a Multi TV dish and decoder to the facility.

GNA