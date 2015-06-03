Drive the EBAFOSA vision with committed people - Dr Munang

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA



Accra, April 27, GNA – The Ghana chapter of the Ecosystems-Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) has urged members to drive the vision of the Assembly with commitment.

Dr Richard Munang, the EBAFOSA Continental Coordinator for Africa, said there was the need for the chapter to look beyond the challenges and concentrate on working with the few committed people to ensure transformation.

He urged them to emulate countries like Kenya, Zambia and Cameroon who had been able to drive the Framework with the few people in their Secretariat.

Speaking at a meeting held by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Accra, on Friday, Mr Munang said the tenets of EBAFOSA were premised on selflessness, hopefulness and collectivism, geared towards achieving an overall goal of driving Africa’s agro-industrialisation, thus the need to work with people who were committed.

“Transformation starts with a few people. The premise of EBAFOSA is in selflessness, not selfishness, it is on hopefulness not hopelessness, it is collectivism and not individualism.

“It is premised on leveraging on people’s skills and talents, on existing initiatives, on networks, towards a common goal of driving Africa’s agro-industrialisation to create wealth for ourselves and those yet to be born,” he said.

He commended EBAFOSA Ghana for their efforts, saying he was happy with the efforts of the Ghana and the inauguration of the inter-ministerial taskforce on Thursday, adding; “This shows that things can work.”

He said the many challenges faced in Africa had opportunities inherent in them, which the young people could leverage to change the Continent.

Dr John K. Boateng, the Head of Department at the University of Ghana Learning Centres, and President of EBAFOSA Ghana, said the Assembly was a framework developed by the United Nations Environment Programme, with presence in over 40 countries, including Ghana aimed at addressing the sustainable development goals and resolving climate change issues.

He said it also worked to help Ghana execute her Nationally Determined Contributions to make the environment safe and ensure food security, based on five key pillars: climate change adaptation, policy harmonisation, energy, sustainable agricultural practices and innovative financing.

“We believe that when all these things are working effectively, it can contribute to ensuring food security in Ghana and in other countries where EBAFOSA is working,” he said.

Dr Boateng said climate change presented several risks to food security in Africa where agriculture was largely rain-fed, particularly due to changes in weather patterns.

He, however, noted that the Ghana Chapter was faced with many challenges that hindered its work, mainly the lack of funds to help facilitate its activities.

The roles in the Assembly were also non-paid voluntary roles, which did not encourage people to join, thus limiting them in terms of human resource.

