VRA recognises female engineering students and basic schools

Accra, April 27, GNA - The Volta River Authority (VRA) has recognised the efforts of Ms Joana Ampomah for emerging the Best Female Engineering Student at the Takoradi Technical University.

For her award, Ms Ampomah received a laptop to support her academic pursuit.

Mr Kofi Ellis, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA, at the awards ceremony, which also saw the honouring of basic school pupils, said the Authority took pride in seeing female students excel in engineering.

The basic schools were awarded for contesting in the quiz on VRA’s operations at the 22nd Ghana International Trade Fair.

The award presentation also formed part of the Authority’s 57th Anniversary celebration, which fell on Thursday, April 26, on the theme: “The New VRA, Powering the Future.”

Six basic schools emerged winners in two contests, comprising Janelex International School, first; Salvation Army, second; and Doblo-Gonno Methodist Basic School, third.

For the second contest, Jay’s International School, East London International School and Bishop Mixed JHS were declared winners.

The first prizes had a flat screen television set each, a refrigerator each for the second prize and a stove/oven each for the third prize.

The schools also took away certificates of recognition and some books to build their knowledge on the activities of the VRA.

Mr Ellis said the Eastern Regional Education Service, recognising the importance of teacher motivation, instituted an Annual Best Teacher Awards in various categories and VRA was proud to sponsor the 2018 awards for the Asuogyaman District.

Touching on energy conservation, Mr Ellis said it was critical to help eradicate Ghana’s energy challenges.

“Do you know that by simply turning off lights when not in use, unplugging unused devices like TV, computers and air conditioners from their sockets and engaging in bulk ironing, could make a huge difference in your electricity bills and save you cash,” he asked.

Mr Ellis, therefore, pledged the Authority’s support to all schools, who sign unto this initiative.

Mr Emmanuel Kalitsi, a former Chief Executive Officer of the VRA, who re-launched the Energy Conservation Clubs in Basic Schools, called on students to take energy conservation seriously.

He said information and knowledge, if given at a young age, would help for attitudinal change in homes and institutions.

Madam Mavis Yirenkyi, the Asuogyaman District Education Director, expressed gratitude to the Management of VRA for the support in promoting education in the district and the whole country.

GNA