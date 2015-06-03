Bagbin congratulates new NDC branch Executives

Accra, April 27, GNA - Ahead of a 30th April deadline for the completion of Branch Executives elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament has congratulated all participants in the exercise.



The Nadowli/Kaleo MP, who is currently a leading flagbearership hopeful of the party has welcomed all new branch executives with a doff-off the hat.

“It is no secret that you those who occupy positions at the branches are the ones who work the hardest and yet over the years, your sacrifices have been overlooked; but this will happen no more.

“In keeping with my promise to you that you will never be ignored under my leadership, I am acknowledging your victory ahead of everyone else; and I welcome you warmly to the crucial roles that you have been selected to play for our party,” Mr Bagbin said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The respected politician who is currently dominating the soundscape in the build up to the NDC flagbearership race also congratulated the party for the successful organisation of the elections so far.

“The NDC is in re-organisation mood and the election of branch executives has been touted as a pivotal starting point. The elections which come to a close on the 30th of April are selecting seven functional executives and two other executives for every party branch.

“The elections so far have been generally peaceful and incident free, an indication that the NDC is propping up to present a united front for 2020.”

Mr Bagbin said the success of the elections so far gave the party hope and had given cause to reiterate his promise to all executives of the party that if he was elected the flagbearer, the culture of neglect of the welfare of the executives would end.

The MP, who has been unhappy about the neglect party executives suffered, especially recent past, first promised to rectify the anomaly in a meeting with executives of the Ada and Sege constituency executives of the party, his speech of members attracted standing ovation and thunderous applause earlier in the year.

In that meeting, he promised among other things that if he was elected Flagbearer and eventually won the Presidential election, national policies would be crafted with the active participation of party leaders, a departure from the past which saw the party being alienated from government.

Earlier in the week, the MP paid a courtesy call on the Regional Executives of the Brong Ahafo region in Sunyani and was in the region to deliver a lecture to the students of the Upper West, Upper East and Northern Regions of the Sunyani Technical University.

He had later also responded to an invitation by the Cape-Coast University to deliver a lecture to the students.

He was presented with a certificate of Honour for a distinguished career as an excellent parliamentarian.

GNA

GRB