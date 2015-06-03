Ghana News

‘Nokia 7 plus’ arrives in Ghana

Accra, April 27, GNA – HMD Global, distributors of Nokia phones has announced the arrival of ‘Nokia 7 plus’ in the country.

A smartphone with striking design, the Nokia 7 plus combines innovative imaging capabilities and powerful performance for up to two days with one charge,

It has an  enhanced dual-sight, highly sensitive ‘ZEISS’ optics and ‘Pro’ camera mode that captures images that are true to life no matter the lighting.

It has been selected by Google to join the Android One family, which offers a pure, secure and up to date Android experience.

A statement from HMD Global said: “The Nokia 7 plus is a true hero in our smartphone range. We know our fans are capturing, watching, exploring, working and gaming on their mobile phones more than ever before.

“From live-streaming TV shows, they want to see more in the palm of their hands. That’s why we’ve designed the Nokia 7 plus to be your stylish companion that goes wherever you go, always ready to deliver a high-quality big screen experience.

“Tightly packed in an ultra-compact body, the Nokia 7 plus will give our fans the chance to see more, do more, capture more and share it as it happens.”

The statement said the phone could be bought at GH¢ 1,700.

GNA

