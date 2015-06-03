Stanbic Bank holds forum to grow businesses

Accra, April 28, GNA - Stanbic Bank Ghana has held a business forum to introduce clients to innovative ideas and best practices to boost production and expand.

The goal was to aid them to make the best out of the current business environment.

The forum, the first of the bank’s 2018 Trade Series, brought together businesses and small scale and medium enterprises (SMEs), officials from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr. Kodwo Arizie, Head of the Bank’s Transactional Products, said it considered such engagements critical avenues for sharing industry knowledge with the SMEs.

Besides, it also served as a valuable source of feedback to help the bank to better satisfy the needs of its business clients.

The bank’s years of experience on the African continent provided it with deeper understanding of the dynamics of the market.

“We are therefore better placed to advise businesses across different sectors as we have financial solutions that speak to the specific needs of all businesses.

Beyond this, we have firm relationships with strong banks across the globe making foreign currency transactions seamless for our customers.”

Speaking on the new income tax regime, Eric Sebastian Awuni, Principal Tax Officer of the GRA, said every income earner had the responsibility to file their tax returns.

“The enforcement of the amended income tax law 2016 (Act 907), requires the filing of tax returns to be done by private individuals and not just corporate entities and I encourage all Ghanaians to take this seriously and file their tax returns so we can achieve a Ghana beyond aid,”

The Stanbic Bank Trade Series provides the platform for engaging businesses and SMEs on how to improve trade, create an enabling environment for business growth and solicit feedback from the bank’s customers.

GNA