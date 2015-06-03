CHRAJ calls for depoliticisation of corruption and crime

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, April 28, GNA – The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called for the de-politicisation of corruption and crime in the country.

Mr Charles Ayamdoo, the Director, Anti-Corruption, CHRAJ, said politicisation of corruption and crime was negatively affecting the fight against corruption.

He said the fight against corruption was a shared responsibility; stating that every sector; be it public, private or civil Society organisations (CSOs) had a part to play in the war against the canker.

Mr Ayamdoo made these remarks in a presentation at a training workshop on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) in Accra.

The training, which was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), forms an integral part of an OXFAM funded project dubbed “Citizens Action for Public Accountability and Poor Spending”.

The workshop was officially opened by Mr Richard Quayson, the Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ.

The NACAP – adopted by Parliament in July 2014 – is a 10-year plan that outlines the strategy for fighting corruption in Ghana.

The NACAP has outlined roles for all key stakeholders including the private sector, public sector and civil society.

Mr Ayamdoo said in order to step up the fight against corruption; the media must engage experts in their discussions.

He said most of the time some politicians turn to give political colour to corruption and crime, which was not good for Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

He urged the media to desist from linking corruption to politicking; declaring that “This is a national issue when it comes to fight against corruption”.

“A very prominent person gets arrested for corruption and you see the number of party people who would invade the police station.”

He again cited that a prominent religious leader was indicted for corruption in the country, and a delegation of bishops came pleading for him.

Mr Ayamdoo appealed to Ghanaians not to interfere in matters of corruption and crime.

“The laws of the country must be allowed to work,” Mr Ayamdoo stated.

On NACAP, he said NACAP was integrated into national development planning; which had clear benchmarks for measuring progress of implementation.

He said NACAP seeks to mobilise national efforts to ensure the effective control of corruption, and not to blame anyone.

Mr Abdul Karim Mohammed, the Programme Advisor for Active Citizenship and Accountable Governance, Oxfam in Ghana, said the issue of corruption was of much importance to every Ghanaian.

He said Oxfam’s agenda was to collaborate with others to fight the injustice of poverty; adding that “and that is our core mandate, fighting the injustice of poverty.”

“But we have also realised regardless of all the efforts that make, if we don’t tackle the subject matter of corruption with all the energy that we can marshal, we will be fighting a lost battle.”

Mr Fadil Rahman, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, CHRAJ, urged management of organisations to response swiftly on issues of corruption.

The workshop was meant to sensitise and empower CSOs on their roles and reporting mechanisms under NACAP.

It served as a platform to; discuss NACAP as a blue-print for fighting corruption in Ghana, encourage participants to take advantage of reporting mechanisms under NACAP as well as update CSOs on the Implementation of NACAP.

In addition, the training seeks to boost CSOs reporting and the tracking of implementation of NACAP.

