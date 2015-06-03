Media Coalition Against Galamsey holds first town hall meeting in Nsueam

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Nsueam (W/R), April 28, GNA - The Media Coalition against Galamsey (MCAG) has held their first town hall meeting in Nsueam in the Western Region to educate the people on the devastating effects of illegal mining.

The meeting was also to inform the people on interventions being made by government and the way forward for small scale miners in the country.

The forum, held at the Methodist church in Nsueam was attended by residents of Nsueam and its surrounding communities.

Most concerns raised by the people was on government’s lifting of the ban on small scale mining.

The residents of Nsueam also claimed that they don't engage in alluvia mining so they were not polluting water bodies.

Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, convener for MCAG said the fact that people get trapped to death in pits whiles prospecting for gold was an issue that need to be addressed.

He said small scale mining must go on but government should put in place strategic measures that would lead to the lifting of the ban.

"Do we have enough Environmental Protection Agency officers, Minerals Commission officers and mining inspectors who will make sure that this small scale miners when they decide that they should go into mining will mine well" He noted.

He encouraged the government to speed up with equipping the operation vanguard team with the necessary tools to enable them tackle night mining.

Mr Ashigbey reminded the media fraternity that the battle against illegal mining has not been won yet.

He said "There is still a lot of damage that is being done and we need to remind all Ghanaians that even if we have to mine it should be done sustainably as we cannot be destroying our water bodies".

He asked the government to quickly put in place the audit of those who have license to mine correctly to enable them start operating.

The convener for MCAG called on small scale miners to consider engaging in community mining where concessions would be taken on community bases.

He suggested that the miners together with government would be given part of the proceeds while the remaining would be used to reclaim the land and develop the community.

Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa Nsueam congratulated MCAG for working hard in bringing the issue of galamsey to the forefront for national discussion.

He assured MCAG that the eleven member Western Regional Mining Committee formed to oversee mining activities would put in their best.

Mr Asmah appealed to all small scale miners affected by the government's directive to be a little patient.

He said the ban would be lifted soon in accordance with the President's promise to regulate small scale mining activities in the country to protect their environment.

The District Manager for Minerals Commission, Mr Wilson Wanaa Zuga on his part called on all stakeholders to get on board to eliminate the galamsey canker once and for all.

He said the minerals commission would continue the implementation of the strategic framework on artisanal and small-scale mining as well as collaborate with the Ministry in rolling out the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project.

A lecturer at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Dr Savior Mantey advised small scale miners to refrain from giving out their license to foreigners to operate with.

He said if they continue with this practice the government may end up banning small scale mining forever.

Nana Kwamena Adade II, Divisional chief of Nsueam, added that government's ban on small scale mining has increased economic hardship on his people.

He therefore called on the government to introduce alternative livelihood programmes that would benefit mining communities.

