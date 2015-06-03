Voting to pick new regional officers of the NPP underway

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, April 28, GNA - Voting by delegates to pick regional officers to lead the governing New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region is underway at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale amid tight security.

Over 500 delegates from 29 out of the 31 constituencies are deciding who gets the nod to serve in what position.

Fifty-one (51) candidates have put themselves up for election to the 11 regional executive positions.

Nalerigu/Gambaga and Yunyoo constituencies are not taking part in the voting due to some unresolved issues.

Daniel Bugri Naabu, the incumbent Regional Chairman, is being challenged by four other contestants.

He was involved in road crash in the West Gonja District in the early hours of Thursday and was treated at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The mangled vehicle on which he was travelling had been towed to the venue of the conference in what many see as an attempt to win the sympathy of delegates.

There is heavy police and military presence to ensure that everything goes on well.

GNA