Accra Metro Census of Agriculture Management team inaugurated

Accra, April 28, GNA – Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive has inaugurated the Accra Metropolitan Census of Agriculture Management team to undertake collection of data on agriculture in the area.

The team would collect process and disseminate information on agricultural structures and their state of development.

The data would be collected from households and some institutions on their agricultural activities namely; crop farming, tree planting, fish farming, fishing and livestock rearing to assist policymakers in developing programmes.

The census of agriculture project would be rolled out in four phases in line with the Food and Agriculture Organisation modular approach for the 2020 round of the World Censuses of Agriculture.

Mr Sowah tasked the members of the team to adhere to the objective of the census to produce good result which would help make agriculture attractive to the youth in the Accra Metropolitan area and for them to take farming as business.

He reminded them of the “Plant for Food and Job Creation” concept by the government and said it has come to stay and that 20 per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund would now be invested in agriculture to make it lucrative for the youth.

The members of the team are Miss Beatrice Boakye Boateng, Metro Information Officer, Madam Margaret Sumah and Mrs Eunice Agyako-Mintah, both of Metro Department of Agriculture, Mr Enock Annan, Metro Statistics Department and Madam Mercy Abena Otibo, Metro Planning Officer.

