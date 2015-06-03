Ghana to host Toastmaster’s Spring Conference

Accra, April 28, GNA- The Ghana Toastmasters Community will host leaders from 15 West and Central African countries for a two-day conference on leadership in Africa.

Toastmasters International is a world leader in communication and leadership development organization with 16,400 clubs in 141 countries.

The conference scheduled from May 10 to 12, 2018 at 0800 hours at the Events Haven, International Trade Fair Centre, Accra, is on the theme: “Communicate to Influence, Lead to solve”.

This was contained in a statement issued by Moses Kwofie, the Chairman of the Local Toastmasters Organizing Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the conference will have distinguished Ghanaian leaders like Mr Alhassan Andani, the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministry, Mr Ace Ankomah, the Managing Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah Law firm and Mr Papa Arkhurst, a distinguished toastmaster, leading presentations on topics relevant to leadership in Africa.

Mr Kwofie said topics to be discussed at the conference include: Conversation on Leadership that Solves Problem, the Importance of Mentorship to the Growth of Africa, the Power of an Implemented Dream, Building Your Personal Elevator Pitch, among others.

There will also be presentations by other leaders and captains of industry from the visiting West African countries, adding that the topics for the conference are geared toward preparing today’s African leader for the future.

Mr Kwofie said the conference would have as side attractions, a Business Power Networking cocktail session, a karaoke night and an exhibition of Ghanaian and other West and Central African businesses, affording an opportunity for various businesses in West and Central Africa to showcase their products and services.

He said the organization organizes Toastmasters District Conference, an exciting educational and networking event for a District’s Clubs; with the objectives including Communication and leadership training opportunities in support of the district mission, Opportunities for networking and the exchange of ideas, Recognition and celebration of district accomplishments and Running District business.

GNA