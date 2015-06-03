UEW prepares itself to enroll more free SHS beneficiaries

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, April 28, GNA – The University of Education Winneba (UEW) is putting in place practical steps to provide physical infrastructure to enable it to be fully ready to enrol and accommodate many beneficiaries of the free senior high school programme.

Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, acting Vice Chancellor, said for the starters, the university was constructing four sets of 500 capacity lecture pavilions at the Winneba campus, which were expected to be completed before the beginning of the new academic year.

The project, which is in addition to the ongoing classroom projects, would be replicated at the College of Technology Education (COLTEK) and other campuses of the university.

Professor Afful-Broni said management was determined to increase the intake of students from the 2018/19 academic year as part of the desire to ensure that as many qualified young men and women as possible, received high quality university education.

He was speaking at the second session of the 22nd congregation of the university, at COLTEK in Kumasi on Saturday.

A total of 3,452 from 14 study centres as well as 620 sandwich and 102 post graduate students from the northern sector of the country, were awarded with degrees and diplomas.

Professor Afful-Broni said UEW was a strong believer of the government’s agenda for the education sector and would do everything to support to enable many Ghanaians acquire quality higher education to speed up socio-economic transformation of the country.

He said the university was deeply committed to training and raising high calibre of disciplined, hardworking and dedicated people with high academic and moral repute for the country.

Professor Afful-Broni urged the graduates to face the challenges with courage and due diligence, while ensuring optimism at all times.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, said tertiary education was one of the keys to the development of every country.

The government would therefore, leave no stone unturned to provide the requisite infrastructure and innovation to enhance the development of tertiary education in the country.

He urged the graduates to use the training and skills acquired to explore various opportunities around them to achieve their goals in life.

Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah, Chariman of the University Council said the Council was determined to clean the university thoroughly and bring it back to sanity.

He urged all stakeholders to be steadfast and work to advance the cause of the university.

