Okada rider fined for stealing

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (W/R), April 28, GNA - The Enchi District Magistrate court has slapped a GH¢ 600.00 fine on an Okada rider for stealing a computer and it's accessories valued GH¢ 3,700.

The convict, Issaka Adams,18, pleaded guilty to unlawful damage, entry and stealing.

The presiding judge, Mr Solomon Kwesi Alormatu convicted him on his plea of guilty to the charges.

Adams would serve 6 months in prison if he cannot pay the fine.

Superintendent of Police Raymond Kofi Erzuah told the court that, the complainant, Prince Biadoo, is a computer mechanic and resident of Domeabra near Dadieso in the Suaman District.

The prosecutor said on April 11 this year, the complainant reported to the Dadieso police that thieves had broken into his shop and stolen 4 computer system units, 4 computer monitors, 4 power cables, 4 key boards, 8 pieces of mouse and VGL cables all worth GH¢ 3,700.

According to Superintendent Erzuah, on April 17 the convict who lives at Kubease near Dadieso was involved in a stealing case and the town folks apprehended him in his room and found system units, monitors, power cables, pieces of mouse and VGL cables.

The group informed the police and escorted him to the police station with the items.

Superintendent Erzuah said when Adams was interrogated at the police station he confessed to have broken into a shop at Domeabra and stolen the items.

He said the complainant was invited to the police station and he claimed ownership of the items.

GNA