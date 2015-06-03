Dogboe TKOs Magdaleno in 11th round to become new world featherweight champion

By Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA

Accra, April 29, GNA - Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe on Sunday, with a lightening left hook in the 11th round, to knock out former champion Jessie Magdaleno from the United States of America (USA) to become the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Junior Featherweight Champion.

Dogboe, after being knocked down in the early seconds of the first round in the titanic fight at the Liacouras Centre in Philadelphia USA, managed a magnificent comeback with a knock down of his own, one in the 5th round and two in the 11th round, with the second in one minute, 38 seconds, shockingly ending the bout.

The win makes ‘the Royal Storm’ the youngest Ghanaian world champion, at the age of 23 and the Ghana’s eighth boxing world champion.

The American started the bout on a high not with some strong power punches in the 1st round through to the 4th round, but Dogboe started picking up momentum in the final seconds of the 4th round.

The momentum carried on to the 5th round where Dogboe returned the favour by knocking down Magdaleno for the first time in his carrier, after he was also knocked down by Magdaleno in the opening round.

Dogbe was backing Magdaleno in the corner and on the ropes more after the 6th round, but Magdaleno who would not go down without a fight, occasionally got away some hurting right hooks.

Both fighters started going on the defence in the 8th to 9th round, with Dogboe keeping on with the jabs and Magdaleno moving a lot in other to prevent Dogboe from backing him down to a corner again.

Then came the moment of truth and wonder, right after the Ghanaian supporters raised their tempo with the cheering songs and Dogboe’s dominance in the 10th round, after constantly throwing in some power punches, knocked down Magdaleno in one minute, 38 seconds of the 11th round to become the new world champion.

Before the bout Jessie Magdaleno had landed 80% of his power punches and Dogboe had only managed to land 26% of his, but on the night, Dogboe ended up with 136 power punches to Magdaleno’s 88.

The win also means Magdaleno has fought 26 bouts, won 25, with 18 KOs and one defeat, thanks to Isaac Dogbe, who now has 19 fights, 19 KOs and zero defeats, the perfect record.

The bout was promoted by Top Rank with ESPN as official broadcasters.

