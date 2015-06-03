Sanford Women’s FA Cup season three launched

Accra, April 29, GNA - The third season of the Sanford Women’s FA Cup competition has been launched at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Accra.



This season’s knockout competition which is expected to start from the weekend of May 5 and May 6, would host both premier league clubs and lower division clubs across the regions in the round of 32.

The headline sponsors, Sanford Health Clinic have committed an amount of GH¢212,500.00 into the organisation of this year’s competition.

Dr Kwaku Darkwah, representative of Sanford at the ceremony said that, Sanford was happy with their two year association with the Women’s FA Cup competition.

He said that they have seen significant improvement in the competition in the last two years.

Dr Darkwah applauded the organisers of the competition for the strides they had made so far and urged them to do more. He added that, Sanford were hoping that the relationship between both parties continued for a long time.

Mr Isaac Addo, General Secretary of GFA, expressed appreciation to Sanford for their continuous support to the Women’s game and urged other corporate institutions to emulate.

He noted that, Women’s football has seen remarkable transformation over the years, adding that they hoped to achieve more.

He wished all participating clubs the best of luck whilst advising them to be competitive in their respective games.

Meanwhile the draw for the round of 32 was held with defending champions Prisions Ladies opening account to their title in a home game with lower division side Northern Ladies. Reigning Premier League Champions, Ampem Darkoa will host a fellow premier league side Fabulous Ladies in a local derby.

Here is a full list of the fixtures for round 32 of the 2017/18 Sanford Women’s FA Cup

Northern Zone

Prisons Ladies vs Northern Ladies, Ampem Darkoa vs Fabulous Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy vs Pearlpia Ladies, and Supreme Ladies vs Ashtown Ladies

Southern Zone

Immigration vs Samaria Ladies, Ladystrikers vs Soccer Intellectuals, Halifax Ladies vs Hassacas Ladies, and Police Ladies vs Sea Lions.

GNA