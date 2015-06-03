Christians Admonished To be Effective Stewards of God

Shama (W/R), April 29, GNA - The Methodist Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese, the Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace has reminded Christendom to be effective stewards over the sacred things of God in a bid to advance his kingdom.



He therefore encouraged Christians to exercise full oversight responsibility of God's creation through the underpinnings of stewardship and render proper accounts to their maker.

The Rt. Rev. Brace was addressing the 57th annual synod of the Methodist Church, Ghana at the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Shama in the Western Region.

The theme for this year's service was 'Sustaining Our Gains through Effective Stewardship".

It was attended by Bishops in various Dioceses, Synod members, representatives from other churches, traditional rulers, politicians and the media.

The Rt. Rev. Brace admitted that it was high time the church advocated stewards who were imbued with the requisite attributes such as faithfulness, honesty, diligence, humility and work, obedience and integrity to support the growth of the church and edify the body of Jesus Christ and the development of the nation.

He charged Christian to exhibit their Christian virtues at workplaces and their various homes to impact positively on the nation.

The Bishop observed that although the Christian community made up about 70% of the population, the upsurge in anti-social vices was an indictment on the Christian community and urged followers of Christ to be good stewards through sound Christian doctrines.

He said the Methodist Church continues to play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the nation in the areas of Education, Health, Agriculture and quality Human Resource Development not forgetting its sound doctrines and evangelical fervour.

Bishop Brace therefore reminded all Methodists to contribute their quota to sustain and consolidate the gain made over the years.

"I charge each member of the church and all Ministers of the gospel to see themselves as steward’s servants of Christ, custodians of God's resources, overseers of God's creation".

He said the Diocese would provide infrastructure to increase its social services and award more scholarships to students in second cycle institutions.

Touching on evangelism, mission and renewal, the Bishop said under its vision 2020, the Diocese was expected to plant at least 20 new churches by the year 2020 and grow its numerical strength by an average of 10% annually.

The Bishop reminded all Methodists to pray and lend their spiritual support to Conference 2018 slated in August 2018 to elect a new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana.

The Lay President of the Methodist Church in the Western Region, Mr George Tweneboah-Kodua, who chaired the synod, entreated faithful at the service to be guided by the tenets of Methodism and be worthy stewards of God.

In a goodwill message, the Methodist Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese, the Rt. Rev Alexander Wilson lamented that the Church was more wounded because members continued to wallow in sin.

He observed that modern day Christian listen to the word of God but “the word never seeps through their hearts, hence, they continue to perpetuate crime and indulge in all forms of unrighteousness”.

The Rt. Rev. Wilson remarked that "unless the Church repents and turned away from all sins, it is wounded and there is no hope for the nation".

The Anglican Bishop of Sekondi, the Rt. Rev. Alexander Kobina Asmah said as a body of Christ it hoped to strengthen the fraternity between the Methodist and Anglican Church and deepen the core values of Christianity.

He said as good stewards, it behoves on Christians to make good use of their time, talents and opportunities to the benefit of society and God.

Bishop Asmah urged teachers, social workers, political leaders, artisans and others to transform the world through the word of God.

A Representative from the Catholic Bishop Conference pointed out that the faith of Christians was now confronted with same sex.

He said with pressure being mounted on African leaders to make their positions known on same sex, it was incumbent upon Christians to rise up and fight against gay marriage.

GNA