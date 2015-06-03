Hearts silence Kotoko in GPL super clash

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, April 29, GNA - Visiting Accra Hearts of Oak S/C demonstrated tenacity of purpose to pip archrivals, Asante Kotoko S/C, 1-0 in a match day ten super clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The Phobians came into the match cautiously optimistic, deploying a defensive strategy in the first half and opened fire on the Porcupine Warriors later in the game to register the only goal of the match.

Kotoko looked the more promising side in the first half and Burkina Faso import, Sony Yakuba, who was making his debut for the homers made sure the Phobians were kept at their own half with his slippery runs.

The visitors, drawing inspiration from the homers’ inability to score, came out of their defensive shelves to attack them in droves, securing two quick corner kicks on the stroke of time, but all wasted to end the session.

Hearts continued with this pattern of the game in the second session and slippery Patrick Razak made victory certain for the visitors with a 65th minute strike.

It was Winful Cobbinah who initiated the move for the goal, and the midfielder did well by intercepting a pass from Kotoko’s Douglas Owusu-Ansah, moved deep into the opponents’ vital area and let go a pass for Razak to connect home.

Goalie Felix Annan was called to duty two minutes later and the Kotoko shot-stopper had to delve deeper into his rich experience to save a Cobbina goal-bound shot.

The homers brought on Obed Owusu for Emmanuel Gyamfi, and Yakubu Mohammed for Frederick Boateng in the 70th minute and 88th minutes, respectively, while Hearts substituted Benjamin Eyisor for Benjamin Afutu.

These substitutions did little to change the complexion of the game as the Phobians defended gallantly to coast home with all the three points at stake.

GNA