SWAG congratulates Dogboe

Accra, April 29, GNA - The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Isaac “the Royal Storm” Dogboe, for winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Bantamweight title.



Dogboe, 23, knocked out Jesse Magdaleno of the United States of America (USA) in the 11th round to become the youngest world title holder from Ghana.

A statement from the secretariat said, the feat achieved by the young boxer after years of thirsting for a world title by the nation, was a historic and soothing one for the nation.

“Over the years, Ghana as a nation has been longing for a world title, after the exploits of David “DK Poison” Kotey, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko.

“The resounding victory on Sunday morning, over no mean opponent than, Magdaleno brings to an end our long cherished desire of having a world title, though it marks the beginning of an unpredictable future in the defence of the title.

“As the saying goes, being a champion is always easier, than ensuring successful defence over a long period,” the statement added.

SWAG is of the view that, the enviable feat was also as a result determination, commitment and the high level of discipline exhibited by Dogboe in his career as a boxer and in the build up to the fight.

“Your commitment to training and demonstration of total fitness was admirable and must be a guiding principle for all sports men and women.

“It is our hope that you remain committed to your cause of becoming one of the best boxers Ghana has ever produced.

“SWAG looks forward to a long term defense of your title and a prosperous career,” the statement added.

Dogboe, who has been nominated by SWAG as Professional Boxer of the Year award at the 43rd MTN SWAG Awards fixed for Friday, May 4, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

GNA