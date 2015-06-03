Addae scores as club secures point with Perugia in Italian Serie B league

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, April 29, GNA - Former Ghanaian U-20 defender Bright Addae scored his first goal of the season to secure a point for Ascoli Picchio FC 1898, when they played Perugia in match-day 38 of the Italian Serie B league at the Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium yesterday.

The match ended 2-2.

The talented defender who captained his side for the day cancelled Alberto Cerri’s goal in the 33rd minute when the visitors took the lead in the 17th minute.

The draw boosted the confidence of Addae’s side, who were playing at home to 8th placed Perugia and marched on to snatch the winning goal.

However, from recess, when Ascoli Picchio players thought they were in for the maximum points, Cerri again registered his second goal in the game for his side in the 65th minute.

Perugia, who have been splendid on the day joy lasted for a minute when Ascoli’s Christian D’Urso scored after the visitors’ goal.

The draw puts Ascoli on 40 points after 38 matches and are currently placed 19th on a 22 league log.

The White and Black team will play away to relegation threatened side Virtus Entella in a must win encounter in match-day 39 of the Italian Serie B.

With four matches left to end the season, Ascoli needs to win all the games to avoid relegation.

