Dogbe receives presidential applause for setting new record

Accra, April 29, GNA – Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, has applauded young and talented boxer, Isaac 'The Royal Storm' Dogbe following his historic challenge victory over Jesse Magdaleno to pick the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight belt.

Dogboe, 23, put up a splendid performance on Sunday morning, in Philadelphia, where he knocked down the American title holder, Magdeleno in the 11th round to become Ghana's youngest ever world title holder.

Dogbe, is now undefeated in his 19 professional fights with 13 KOs.

In a congratulatory message to the “Royal Storm”, the president tweeted on his official tweeter account saying the country was proud of Dogboe.

"Congratulations to Isaac Dogboe on becoming WBO Junior Featherweight Champion, and in so doing, Ghana’s youngest-ever boxing world champion. We are proud of him and I am confident that he is destined for greatness," the president tweeted.

Ike Quatey held the record as Ghana's youngest world title holder at age 25, but has been beaten to it by the reigning WBO Super Bantamweight champion.

Below is the list of Young Ghanaian boxers ever to win a World title and their respective ages; Isaac Dogboe – 23, Ike Quatey – 25, Alfred Cotay – 26, Azumah Nelson – 26, Joseph Agbeko – 27, David Kotey -28.

