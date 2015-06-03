Central Regional Police arrest 130 suspected criminals in a swoop

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Kasoa (C/R), April 29, GNA - The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 130 persons including one women in a special operation at Kasoa-Buduburam in the Central Region at dawn on Sunday.

The police found quantities of dried-wrapped leaves believed to be cannabis, tramadol, scissors, boxes of cigarettes, mobile phones, a laptop and a parcel of whitish substance suspected to be cocaine.

Briefing the media on Sunday morning at Kasoa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), David Agyeman Adjem, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, said the operation was part of the Ghana Police Service’s nationwide exercise to clamp down on the activities of criminals.

He said the police had identified three hardened criminals on their wanted list among the suspects and would continue to profile the rest and prosecute all those found to have breached the law.

The police said while some suspects denied ownership of the items on them, others were caught smoking dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commander assured that the police would remain relentless in its quest to flash-out criminals who have been terrorizing people, from their suspected hide-outs across the Region.

In that regard, he said stringent measures including intensified police patrols and intelligence works had been activated to deal with miscreants to give people the peace to go about their day-to-day activities.

He was worried about the trend of the use of drugs by the general public and rallied the pledge of all well meaning people to end the menace of drug abuse because of it serious negative implications on the entire nation.

He appealed to residents to have confidence in the personnel and provide them with the needed information to track and arrest criminals in their communities, adding that, providing effective policing to maintain law and order was a collective responsibility, therefore, they should not to shield suspected criminals but volunteer information leading to their arrest and prosecution.

