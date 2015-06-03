The finals of E/R volleyball gala rained off

Koforidua (E/R), April 30, GNA- The final matches of the second edition of the Eastern Regional Volleyball Gala in both the male and female categories were called off due to a heavy downpour.

The rains, which started some few minutes to 4pm, rained for close to an hour halting, the second female semifinal match between Nsawam Blue Skies ladies team and their Kpong counterparts.

However the second female semi-final match, resumed after the rains and Nsawam Blue Skies ladies beat Kpong ladies 2 sets to 1.

They won the first set 15 to 5 points, whiles Kpong narrowly won the second set by 16 points to 14 and Blue Skies came back to win the third set by 15 to 9 points.

Prior to the rains, in the ladies first semifinals match, Akwatia female team defeated Atimpoku Ladies team in two straight sets.

Akwatia won 25 to 23 points and 25 to 20 points.

In the first semifinals of the males division, Court Winners of Donkorkrom beat Blue Skies 2 sets to 1, with Court winners winning the first set 26 to 24 points, Blue Skies won the second set 25 to 18 points and Court Winners came back to win the third set 15 to 11 points

In the second semifinals match, Hydro Spikers of Akosombo won two sets to one against Unity Club of Koforidua.

The Akosombo lads lost the first set 20 to 25 points, but came back strongly to win the second set 25 to 21 points and the third set 15 to 7 points to book a place at the finals.

The President of the Ghana Volleyball Association, Mr Paul Atchoe in his address congratulated all the participating teams for the high level of volleyball displayed.

He said this year the association was going to focus on youth development across the country.

He then assured some young players who participated in the gala that they were going to be the core of Ghana’s youth team for the All Africa Youth games and other youth tournaments coming up later in the year.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicates that, the regional volleyball association was going to fix a date later for the finals and third place matches in both the male and female divisions.

However as part of the closing ceremony , all participating athletes received certificate of honour.

GNA