Ashanti Police hunts for killers of “Black Marketer’

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, April 30, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Police Command is looking for the killers of a 63-year-old ‘money changer’, popularly known as “black market operator,” who was allegedly shot and killed by three unidentified men near the St Louis Training College, on Sunday, April 26.

The assailants of Hashihim Salifu were said to be riding on an unregistered motorbike.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Juliana Obeng, the Command’s Head of Public Affairs made these known to the media in a news release.

She said pre-investigation had revealed that Salifu was going to work on that day in the morning, at Mbruom, a suburb of Kumasi, near the College, when suddenly, the robbers attacked him.

They allegedly shot him whilst he was standing by the road side, took an unspecified amount of money from him and bolted.

DSP Juliana said, police received a distressed call from onlookers and a team quickly moved to the scene and rushed him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

She said his family has been duly informed, while Police investigations were continuing to bring his killers to face the law, Ms Obeng added.

Meanwhile, police has appealed to the general public to assist them to arrest the Assassins.

GNA

