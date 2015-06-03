Tamale Markets to benefit from MiDA project

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, April 30, GNA - The Central Market and the Timber Market in Tamale are to benefit from the Access Project under the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to improve reliable electricity supply to boost business activities.

The project, which will involve the installation of high voltage distribution system in both markets amongst others, is also to provide security lighting systems in the markets to prevent theft.

The Access Project, one of the six projects being implemented by MiDA under the Ghana Compact II Programme, seeks to address power constraints that affect micro, small and medium enterprises in selected markets and economic enclaves across the country.

To this end, the Access Project held a stakeholder engagement forum in Tamale to provide updates and obtain feedbacks on the project activities as well as seek the support of stakeholders to ensure success of the project.

The forum was attended by leaders of Central Market and the Timber Market, and representatives from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

Mr Samuel Afram, Access Project Manager said efforts were on-going for the design and procurement processes for the implementation of the project adding the main works would start by the second quarter of next year.

Mr Afram said the project would reduce power theft in the markets and put customers under billing system to reduce commercial losses whiles streamlining the acquisition of energy meters for new customers in the two markets by removing barriers to legal connections.

He appealed to stakeholders in the markets to collaborate and support the project to enable contractors to undertake the project.

Mr Iddrisu Musah, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, called on stakeholders at the two markets to cooperate with the project team to ensure.

Market leaders, who attended the forum, lauded the project expressing their full support towards its implementation to improve security in the markets.

GNA