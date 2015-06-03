Three arrested over alleged theft of Tano shrine

By Ishmael Adams, GNA



Kumasi, May 01, GNA – Three people have been arrested over alleged theft of the Tano shrine together with black stools and a quantity of gold dust belonging to the Atwima-Bebu Stool in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.

Akosua Nyarko, Samuel Amoateng and Akwasi Opoku, were on Monday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court to answer for their crime.

They have been charged with stealing and they all pleaded not guilty.

The three were each admitted to GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties and would make their next court appearance on May 02.

Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoah told the court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the incident happened in the latter parts of last year.

Nyarko was said to have told the two others that she was possessed by the gods and that, the gods were angry because the custodians had not been taking good care of them.

The three therefore decided to dig out the shrine and remove it from its dwelling place.

They succeeded in removing the shrine and also took away with them three black stools and a bottle full of gold dust.

The Odikro (Head) of the community, Nana Kwaku Nyame II, attempted to stop them from carrying away the shrine and the other stool property but was unsuccessful.

A formal report was made to the police and the three in their caution statement admitted the offence and said they had sent the items to Tano-Odumasi in the Atwima-Mponua District.

They, however, refused to return the shrine and the other items.

