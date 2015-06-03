Barrister lauds Ghana for complying with international copyrights treaties

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, May 01, GNA - Mr Korieh Duodu, a specialist in commercial and intellectual property law and the Head of Equality Law, a UK and Ghanaian law firm, has lauded Ghana for having an excellent framework on copyrights.

He said Ghana’s Copyright Act 2005, was compatible with international copyright treaties such as the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works (1886), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and World Trade Organisation’s (WTO’s) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) 1994.

Citing from Moneyweb versus Media24 case, he said in copyrights originality was key - nothing to do with ‘quality’ or ‘merit’ of the work.

Referencing from Pearson versus Morgan Adzei, Mr Duodu said the copyrights law does not protect ideas, concepts or other ‘expression’ of work not in permanent form.

Mr Duodo made these remarks on Tuesday in his delivering at a pre-event roundtable on the UNESCO World Press Freedom Day in Accra.

The pre-event was on the theme “Authors/Journalists Rights in Africa” and was attended by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Executives and senior editors.

Other panel members included; Ms Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, the Chairperson, Editors Forum of Ghana and a Columnist of The Mirror Weekly; Mr Zakaria Tanko, Journalism Lecturer, Barrister and Copyright Specialists; Mr Gabriel Abaglo, General Secretary, Federation of African Journalists; and Mr Ebo Hawkson, Reporter, Daily Graphic.

The panel discussion sought to develop an African perspective to the issue of copyright in the media.

Speaking on the topic “Journalists’ Rights – copyright in a digital age: the legal framework”, Mr Duodu said exclusive economic rights in copyrights include; right to authorise reproduction, translation, adaptation, communication, broadcast or performance, and to distribute and license the work.

He said moral rights covered the sole right to be credited as the author of the work and to take action to prevent or be compensated for any distortion mutilation or modification of the work.

He said journalists employed by a publisher to write stories had generally waived the economic rights in the work; adding that those rights were held by the employer unless the journalist had a contract to the contrary.

With regards to duration of copyrights, Mr Duodu said copyright lasted for 70 years after the death of the author, and that where corporate body owned the work, duration was for 70 years after the work was created.

He said permitted use (‘fair dealing’) included copying for personal use; and that one could quote from a work.

Mr Duodu said reporting current events, where an article had appeared in a newspaper, or broadcast, the Act permitted that it could be reproduced in another public medium, provided the source was attributed and unless the article or broadcast when first published had an express condition prohibiting its use without permission.

He said in this digital age, just as copying was easier; detection, too, should be easier; stating that “failure to enforce rights leading to greater abuse”.

He recommended that journalists/authors must understand (and negotiate) the contractual arrangement for copyright with their publishers.

He said in reality check: licensing regime and collecting societies were not currently providing greater earnings for journalists and ensuring effective syndication regime between publishers, and that journalists’ pay reflected syndication earnings made by publisher.

He also suggested that press for effective representation by collection societies and unions to enforce journalists’ rights and name and shame copyright abusers.

“The most effective weapon of a journalist is the pen… use it to protect your work!” Mr Duodu said.

